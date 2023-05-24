Harrison is just gr-eight as Oundle's fine start continues with some derby joy

Nick Green struck 56 of Peterborough’s 151 after they had been put in but he became one of Craig’s victims as he tore through the home order to finish with incredible figures of 13.2-3-36-8.

A second wicket stand of 60 between Tommy Simeons (50) and Mark Hodgson (29) set things up for Oundle but they did lose wickets before they got over the line on 152-7 after 36 overs.

Finedon Dolben continue to make the early running at the top after they secured another big victory, this time over Desborough Town at Avenue Road.

Brigstock celebrate a wicket during their 119-run win against Overstone Park in the NCL Premier Division. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll

It was a tale of two partnerships for the hosts as Sean Davis (69) and Callum Berrill (67) put on 126 for the first wicket before Dan Bendon (78) and Drew Brierley (49) put on 127 for the fourth to allow Dolben to declare on 282-5 after 43 overs.

The bowlers then took control and a collective effort, led by Ed Hodgson (3-24) sealed a 169-run success as Desborough were dismissed for 113 with Craig Burger (34) and Marcus Steed (22) the only batsmen to pass 20.

Geddington sit in second place as Jack Parker inspired them to a big 110-run success over Kislingbury Temperance.

Parker finished unbeaten on exactly 100 and Matt Taylor added 39 as Geddington closed on 231-8 from 50 overs, despite the efforts of Deno Baker (5-36).

Tashwin Lukas appeals for LBW on his way to four wickets for Brigstock. Picture by Finbarr Carroll

In reply, only three visiting batsmen passed 20 as Parker (3-31) completed a fine all-round display as he, along with Benedict Harvey (3-19) and James Gaul (2-26) ensured Kislingbury were all out for 121.

Brigstock picked up their second win of the season with an emphatic 119-run victory at Overstone Park.

Mohammed Danyaal finished on an agonising 98 not out as Brigstock put a total of 252-5 on the board while Asim Munir Butt (66) and Patrick Croker (37) played the supporting roles.

In reply, Matthew Mills struck 53 but that was good as it got for Overstone as Tashwin Lukas (4-27), Ethan Delargy (3-30) and Danyaal (2-36) ensured they were bowled out for 133.

The bails are off as a batsman is bowled in Brigstock's win at Overstone

Wollaston were edged out in a thrilling and high-scoring encounter as Old Northamptonians produced a successful run chase to secure a three-wicket victory.

Batting first, Wollaston’s middle order of Jason Watson (60), Paul Wilkinson (42) and Elliott Byrne (30) pushed them on to a decent total of 258-9 from 50 overs with Amrit Basra (4-66) the pick of the ONs attack.

The reply was ultimately all about one man as opener Tom Hafil carried his bat for a fine 126 not out but the chase itself wasn’t straightforward as Chris Perry (4-80) and three run-outs made for a nervy finish but the Hafil-inspired ONs just sneaked to victory with one ball to spare as they closed on 262-7 from 49.5 overs.

This weekend’s fixtures: Brigstock v Wollaston, Desborough Town v Geddington, Kislingbury Temperance v Overstone Park, Old Northamptonians v Peterborough Town, Oundle Town v Finedon Dolben.

Rushden & Higham Town are the early pacesetters in Division One of the Northants Cricket League.

Relegated from the Premier Division at the end of last season, Rushden look set to challenge for an immediate return after they picked up their fourth win in five matches last weekend.

Hosts Old Northamptonians 2nd won the toss and elected to bat but were then skittled out for just 108 with Shiv Patel (4-18), Chris Law (3-32) and Nazir Jabarkhail (2-19) doing the bulk of the damage.

And once Phil Materna (41no) and Steve Materna (32) had shared a second-wicket stand of 78, Rushden eased to victory on 112-3.

The next two places in the table are occupied by Burton Latimer and Thrapston who battled out a draw at Chancery Lane last Saturday.

Batting first, second-placed Burton put a competitive total of 209-9 on the board with Charitha Kumarasinghe (65), Scott Sanders (33), David Shelford (27) and Chris Harrison (26) being the main run-getters while Zain Galant (6-37) starred with the ball for Thrapston.

But the hosts were unable to get any momentum going in reply as Shelford (3-29) and Aidan Cunningham (3-32) kept the innings in check.