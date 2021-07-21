Geddington hit the top but a big showdown awaits

Adil Arif in action during a fine knock that helped set up Geddington's win against Overstone Park. Picture by Nathan Armstrong

Geddington sit proudly at the top of the Hevey Building Supplies Northamptonshire Cricket League as they get set for a crucial encounter this weekend.

It’s been an impressive season so far for Geddington and they hit top spot after a 36-run win against Overstone Park last Saturday.

Batting first, Adil Arif (78) and Andrew Reynoldson (62) helped them recover from 62-4 at one stage to 267-6 from their 50 overs.

And then, despite the efforts of Jack Johnson (96), they kept Overstone to 231-9 in reply with George Parker (5-46) being the pick of the bowlers.

The win sees Geddington five points clear of second-placed Finedon Dolben and six clear of Peterborough Town, whom they face away from home this Saturday, although they have played a game more than both their nearest rivals.

Dolben maintained their challenge with a five-wicket victory at Rushden & Higham Town.

Only Ben Paine (45no) and Sam Kumar (36) put up any resistance as Rushden were all out for 152 with Drew Brierley (3-21) and Joe Grafikowski (3-34) performing well with the ball.

In reply, a second-wicket stand of 94 between Callum Berrill (59) and Dan Bendon (43) proved decisive as Finedon got over the line on 153-5 with plenty of time to spare.

Elsewhere, there was a thrilling contest as Oundle edged out Desborough by just two runs.

Batting first, a collective effort saw Oundle put a decent total of 251 on the board with Mark Hodgson (52) being the top scorer while Rohin Thapar (4-41) took the bowling honours.

In reply, the writing looked to be on the wall for Desborough when they were reduced to 150-7 but Justin Watson (58) and number nine Alex Forward (49) put on 75 for the eighth wicket to put them back in the hunt.