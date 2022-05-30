Frustration for Sadler as Steelbacks are denied victory chance by the weather

Northants Steelbacks head coach John Sadler

The start of the match was delayed by 30 minutes due to heavy afternoon rain in Nottingham, but after the 7pm start the Northants bowlers impressed.

They had restrticted the Outlaws to 140 for six in 18 overs when the rain returned, and athough it did stop, umpires Russell Warren and Paul Baldwin declared there was not enough time for a clean-up ahead of the cut-off time for a restart.

"I am a bit disappointed to be honest," said Sadler.

"If we had had a five-over bash I think we would have been chasing 52 or something with 1.3 overs of a powerplay.

"We would have backed ourselves to do that, but you can't beat the weather sometimes."

The Steelbacks enjoyed a strong performance with the ball, with Matt Kelly enjoying his best night in a Steelbacks shirt in what was his final appearance for the club.

The Australian took four for 29 in his four overs to sign off in style, with New Zealander Jimmy Neesham now in the UK and available for selection for Wednesday's encounter with Leicestershire Foxes at the County Ground.

Left-arm wrist spinner Freddie Heldreich impressed once again, taking one for 24 in his four overs, while Ben Sanderson conceded just 13 runs in his three overs bowled, also claiming the prize scalp of Alex Hales.

"They were all brilliant tonight and Sando in particular," said the head coach.

"Kells getting that four-for in his last game is also really fitting for him."

And on Heldreich, who also claimed three wickets in Friday's win over Durham, he said: "Freddie is going to be a good cricketer, we know that, and we have seen it for a couple of years.

"He has grown, he is improving, but we don't want to put too much pressure on him.

"He is part of a bowling unit and he is part of a squad. It is not always going to be like that for him, it never is in this game.