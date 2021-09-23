Finedon lose out in title race as Loddington make it back-to-back cup successes

Loddington & Mawsley celebrate in style after they won the NCL Division One Knockout Cup. Picture by Colin Harrop

The curtain came down on the Hevey Building Supplies Northants Cricket League season with Peterborough Town being crowned champions once again.

Finedon Dolben went into the final weekend knowing they needed to win at Desborough and hope Peterborough slipped up against Old Northamptonians.

Dolben kept their end of the bargain as Jack Chopping (4-35) and Ed Hodgson (3-32) helped bowl Desborough out for just 105 before Callum Berrill (36) led the run chase which ended with Finedon sealing a six-wicket success on 107-4.

Ultimately, their efforts proved in vain as Peterborough (180-3) wrapped up a third title in a row with a seven-wicket success over ONs (179), Lewis Bruce (5-24) and Josh Smith (73no) being their top performers with ball and bat respectively.

The other divisions wrapped up their campaigns with the post-season Knockout Cup finals.

Loddington & Mawsley made it back-to-back Knockout Cup successes in Division One as they defeated Wollaston by 39 runs.

Batting first, Loddington were bowled out for 156 with James Esler and Josh Plowright each making 35 as the wickets were shared around the visiting attack.

In reply, Wollaston were never really allowed to get going as Plowright (3-43) completed an impressive all-round display to ensure they were dismissed for 117.

Peterborough 2nd (234-8) made it a fine day for the club as they beat Kettering (165) by 69 runs to lift the Division Two Knockout Cup and there was some joy for Wollaston as their second team won the Division Three final against Oundle 2nd.

Matthew Ingram (44) and Sameer Shah (40) helped Oundle post 175-7 despite the efforts of Nathan Folkes (3-45) but Wollaston chased that down thanks, in the main, to a second-wicket stand of 109 between Steve Musgrave (80) and Simon Driver (46) as they reached 176-3 with eight balls to spare.

Bold Dragoon (209-9) were 44-run winners over Carrib United (165) in the Division Four final and Burton Latimer 2nd clinched the Division Five trophy with a three-wicket success over Bedford.

Niall Ferry (3-20), Mike Wright (2-20) and Daniel Sewell (2-46) restricted Bedford to 162-9 and Burton got to the target on 163-7 with plenty of time to spare after Todd Styman (60) had made the match-defining innings in the middle order.

Desborough 2nd won the Division Six Knockout Cup in comfortable fashion as they saw off Stony Stratford 3rd by 75 runs.

Tony Hall struck 56 as Desborough posted 209-8 from their 40 overs and that proved to be more than enough as Stony were skittled for 134 with Lee Pollard (3-0) finishing them off after James Peel had taken 3-29.

Other results

Division Seven KO Cup Final

Barton Seagrave 126 all out (Dan Whitwell 51, Richard Ingman 4-29) lost to Old Northamptonians 4th 129-8 (Chris Wright 3-19) by two wickets.

Division Eight KO Cup Final

Geddington 3rd 165-7 (Harry Bolton 66, Peter Inchley 3-37) lost to Long Buckby 2nd 169-6 (Richard Colton 62no, Joe Oliver 53) by four wickets.

Division Nine KO Cup Final

Finedon Dolben 4th 183 all out (Kieran Arnold 70, Amit Verma 3-27, Aneesh Pyaraka 3-43) lost to MK Air 205-9 (Raghav Pyaraka 45, Peter Sparrow 5-31) by 22 runs.

Division 10 KO Cup Final

Harlestone 2nd 163 all out (Adam Lee-Brown 3-24, Frankie Perkin 3-55, Mark Bird 3-59) lost to Cogenhoe 2nd 166-3 (Ben Garratt 60, Liam Knight 48no) by seven wickets.

Division 11 KO Cup Final

Weekley & Warkton 3rd 80-3 (Christian Dalziel 42) beat Old 3rd 79 all out (Joe Ironmonger 3-8, Stephen Turner 3-11) by seven wickets.

Division 12 KO Cup Final

Carrib United 2nd 166 all out (Bilal Khan 51, Fergus Deery 3-32) beat Willoughby 2nd 127 all out (Matthew Sutton 41, Wendel Pemberton 4-21, Matthew Lewis 3-17) by 39 runs.

Division 13 KO Cup Final

Haddon 3rd 164-8 (Steve Kilsby 46, Paul Jordan 3-28) lost to Dunchurch & Bilton 2nd 168-5 (Dave Bek 88no, Gareth Ellis 45, Neil Balliston 3-38) by five wickets.

Division 14 KO Cup Final