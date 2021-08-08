Curran: Steelbacks' win against Somerset 'a fitting performance'

The Steelbacks celebrated a welcome win

Sunday's game at the County Ground was played on what was named the David Capel Memorial Day and in a special ceremony the Wantage Road End was renamed the David Capel End in his memory.

Northants were able to put on a show on the field as they made 305 for six from their 46 overs, with the game being reduced in length due to rain.

Curran and Ricardo Vasconcelos provided the foundation for what was to be a comprehensive 81-run win.

The pair put on 129 in exactly 20 overs before both falling short of well-deserved centuries after facing 93 balls.

Curran made 94, his highest list A score, while Vasconcelos contributed 88 to set the hosts on course for a big total.

Somerset’s top order got bogged down against some disciplined bowling in reply and fell rapidly behind the run rate as they lost four wickets in seven overs.

Lewis Goldsworthy though, with an aggressive 80 from just 61 balls, threatened an unlikely revival.

He followed a career best 96 at the Oval on Thursday with a series of cleanly struck blows in a partnership of 120 with skipper Josh Davey (53).

Ultimately though, when Goldsworthy was out hit wicket after standing on his stumps, the visitors were left with too much to do.

And Curran, whose dad Kevin played alongside Capel, was quick to reflect on what was a special day for Northants.

“My Mum was here, family and friends were all here to celebrate Capes and it was fitting we put in a match-winning performance for him and what a great day," Curran said.

On the performance as a whole, Curran said: "Somerset bowled really well up top in bowler friendly conditions.

"In white ball, you’ve got to still be positive and have your intent there and we looked to rotate the strike as much as we could and just try to build that partnership and not lose too many wickets up top.

“You don't want to get bogged down, so try and rotate if you're struggling, the bad balls will come, the boundaries will come and you’ve just got to be patient and trust what you're doing is going to work.

“In white ball cricket, there's a time and a place for those big shots. However, just time the ball, hit the pockets hard, and look to get to value for your shots.

“We got a win today, so I'm happy with that performance.