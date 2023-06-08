It’s been a fine start to the campaign for the Milton Road team with hosts Geddington being their latest victims.

Batting first, Geddington put a decent total of 214-6 on the board from their 50 overs with the in-form Jack Parker (58), Joshua Knight (43) and Matt Taylor (35) being the main contributors while Harrison Craig’s impressive from with the ball continued for Oundle as he returned figures of 15-3-48-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then, after Sam Jarvis (50no) and Billy Amas (26) had shared an opening stand of 56 in the reply, Conor Craig took control and cracked a brilliant unbeaten 115 from just 87 balls, with 12 fours and seven sixes, to send the leaders to victory on 216-2 in the 39th over.

Oundle Town have enjoyed a brilliant start to the NCL Premier Division season. Picture by David Lowndes

Brigstock are the nearest challengers to Oundle at this stage as their own fine start continued with a 108-run demolition of Old Northamptonians.

Mohammed Saif (61) and Tom Swann (51) led the way for Brigstock as they posted a total of 250-7 from 50 overs.

And ONs had no answer to an impressive all-round effort with the ball as six bowlers took wickets, with Saif (2-19) being the pick, as Brigstock skittled their hosts out for 142.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defending champions Finedon Dolben fell to a second straight defeat against a Josh Smith-inspired Peterborough Town.

Batting first, Finedon put a decent total of 234-6 on the board with Dan Bendon (76no) and Callum Berrill (46) the main contributors.

But Peterborough were well on the way after Smith and Chris Milner (62) put on 114 for the first wicket and, despite Ed Hodgson taking 4-35, Smith went on to finish unbeaten on 119 as Peterborough reached the target on 235-6 with plenty of time to spare.

Wollaston claimed a 116-run success to leave Kislingbury Temperance rock bottom of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were runs all the way through the Wollaston batting line-up with Harry Broome (41), Lewis North-Row (38), Paul Wilkinson (37) and Sam Reid (31) being the pick as they closed on 256-8.

And it proved to be more than enough as, aside from Ashley Starmer (66) and Jack Deal (29), Kislingbury struggled and were eventually bowled out for 140 with Chris Perry (5-28), Callum Robertson (3-23) and Reid (2-25) doing the damage with the ball.

Desborough Town made it two wins in a row with an impressive run chase in their clash at Overstone Park.

Benjamin Sales (73) and Saqlain Bazmi (50) scored well for Overstone as they reached 227-9 in their 50 overs as four Desborough bowlers - Zaakir Khawaja, Jake Bindley, Joe Gordon and Rohin Thapar - each took two wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, after Khawaja (73no) and Iszak Milentis (44) had given the visitors a solid start in their chase, Bindley (67no) joined Khawaja to put an unbroken stand of 96 to seal victory on 230-5 in the 47th over.

Rushden & Higham Town hold a 36-point lead at the top of Division One in the Northamptonshire Cricket League after they made it six wins from seven matches with a 39-run victory over Haddon.

Shiv Patel (82), Phil Materna (48) and Charlie Searle (30) all scored well as Rushden closed on 223-9 from their 50 overs.

And, despite Freddie John making 57 in reply, Haddon were never really up with the rate as Chris Law produced a devastating spell of bowling to return figures of 12-1-50-7 to ensure they were bowled out for 184 in the 45th over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stony Stratford are now second after they leapfrogged Burton Latimer thanks to a big 107-run win.

And it was very much the James Hildreth show as the former Somerset star smashed 144 to lead Stony to a big total of 308 all out with Will Brooks (4-56) and Terry Butt (3-58) being the pick of the Burton bowlers.