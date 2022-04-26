Callum's ton isn't enough as Finedon lose out to Peterborough

Finedon Dolben’s Berill struck an unbeaten 125 but only one other batsman made it past 20 as they were restricted to 215-8 in 50 overs.
And Peterborough had few issues in knocking the runs off as Josh Smith (120no) and Sulaiman Saleem (56no) put on an unbroken stand of 145 to get to 216-2 with time to spare.
Geddington (222-6) started their season with a 52-run success over Brigstock (170).
Jack Parker (60no) and Patrick Harrington (41) were the main run-getters in Geddington’s modest total.
And it was then over to the bowlers as Jafer Ali Chohan (5-48) and Chris Murdoch (4-29) did the damage to seal the victory.
Oundle (162-3) also enjoyed a winning start as they beat Overstone Park (161) by seven wickets.
After bowling Overstone out, a stand of 96 between Conor Craig (63) and Dan Jarvis (52no) proved decisive in the reply.
Desborough Town (241) claimed a 21-run victory over Rushden & Higham Town (220) as they kicked off the new season on a winning note.
Wayne Steed (95) and Will Sercombe (62) piled on the runs for Desborough as Ben Paine took 4-52 to be the pick of the home attack.
And the total proved to be enough as Corey Young (4-56) led the attack while the efforts of Eshaan Arora (73) and Will Bates (48) were in vain for Rushden.