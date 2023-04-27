Business as usual as Dolben’s defence starts with a comfortable victory

Having won the toss and electing to have a bat at Avenue Road, Wollaston were bowled out for just 129 in 45 overs as only three batsmen – Hal Robinson (28), Chris Perry (28) and Mark Carter (21) – made it past 20.

The wickets were shared around the Dolben attack with Jack Fuller and Ed Hodgson both returning figures of 3-25.

A second-wicket stand of 68 between Sean Davis (63) and new signing Michael Mitchell (29) then set things up for Dolben to get to the target on 130-3 in the 34th over.

Defending champions Finedon Dolben started their NCL Premier Division season with a win

Mohammed Danyaal was the star of the show as Brigstock enjoyed an emphatic nine-wicket success at Desborough Town on the opening day.

Danyaal claimed 5-30 and fellow opener Tashwin Lukas chipped in with 3-26 as the hosts were dismissed for just 94 as only Craig Burger (22) and Joe Gordon (21) put up any resistance.

The reply was straightforward with Mohammed Saif (41no) and George Groenland (38no) sharing an unbeaten stand of 65 to see Brigstock to 97-1 in the 24th over.

Oundle slipped to a three-wicket defeat in a high-scoring encounter with Old Northamptonians.

Batting first, Oundle reached 235-9 in 50 overs with the Craig brothers – Harrison and Conor – both scoring 49 while Patrick Harrington added 37.

In reply, ONs were always up with the rate thanks to Aum Raykar (74) and Amrit Basra (53) and, despite Harrison Craig taking 3-67, the visitors got over the line on 239-7 in the 46th over.

There was an even closer, but more low-scoring, encounter as Geddington went down by one wicket to Overstone Park.

Joshua Knight struck 37 but the rest of the Geddington batsmen struggled as Mukesh Bhatt took 4-16 for the visitors to ensure the hosts were bowled out for 95 in the 43rd over.

But the reply was anything but straightforward as George Parker (5-47) ripped through the Overstone line-up but number nine Adam Davies (12no) held his nerve to get his team to the target on 96-9.