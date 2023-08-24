Brigstock stay on course in the top-flight title race after a home success

Their latest success came in the form of a five-wicket win over Desborough Town.

Only Will Sercombe (27) and Wayne Steed (25) got past 20 as Desborough were bowled out for 130 with Brigstock skipper Patrick Croker (3-24) being the pick of the home attack.

In reply, a collective effort from George Groenland (29), Mohammed Danyaal (29), Mohammed Saif (23) and Asim Butt (22) helped get Brigstock to 134-5, despite the efforts of Danyaal Malik (3-28).

Kettering celebrate a wicket during their defeat to Northampton Saints in the top-of-the-table clash in Division Two. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll

Defending champions Finedon Dolben are 13 points behind the leaders after they claimed a seven-wicket victory at Wollaston.

Jordan Watson (64) was the standout performer for the hosts as they were dismissed for 160 with Ed Hodgson (4-25) the pick of the Dolben reply.

In reply, a second-wicket stand of 125 between Sean Davis (84) and Michael Michell (42) ensured Finedon were able to ease home on 164-3.

Oundle Town’s title hopes suffered a setback as they went down by 92 runs to Old Northamptonians, who had started the day at the foot of the table.

Kettering's Guven Kooner is bowled by Northampton Saints' Oli Chamberlain during their clash in Division Two

Amrit Basra (50) and Tom Hafil (50) were the main run-getters in ONs’ big total of 265 while Harrison Craig (3-47) and brother Conor (3-63) were the best of Oundle’s bowling attack.

But they were unable to launch a serious challenge in reply with the efforts of Patrick Harrington (34) and Will Park (31) proving in vain as Aum Raykar’s spell of 4-42 proving key as Oundle were bowled out for 173.

Elsewhere, Geddington were beaten by 31 runs in their clash at Overstone Park.

Batting first, the hosts put 242-9 on the board with Saqlain Bazmi (87) leading the way while Brad Armer and George Parker picked up three wickets apiece for Geddington.

In reply, Benedict Harvey (55) and Jack Parker (37) gave it a go but they were eventually all out for 211 with Mukesh Bhatt (3-31) and Jordan Capel (3-64) doing the bulk of the damage for Park.

The other game in the Premier Division saw Kislingbury Temperance (199-6) drop to the foot of the table after they went down by five wickets to Peterborough Town (200-5).

It’s a three-horse race in the battle for the sole promotion spot into the top-flight from Division One.

Rushden & Higham Town lead the way at the summit but are just nine points clear of second-placed Stony Stratford with Burton Latimer also in the hunt a further 12 adrift.

The top three all won last weekend with Rushden’s Shiv Patel (128) and Chanaka Ruwansiri (122) putting on a third-wicket stand of 257 as they reached 299-7 against Peterborough 2nd with Patel then taking 5-17 as the visitors were bowled out for 151.

Stony (206-3) saw off Haddon (204) by seven wickets while Burton were 26-run winners at Brixworth.

Chris Harrison top-scored with 41 as Burton were bowled out for 165 but their bowlers then sealed the success as Josh Coleman (3-29) and Niall Ferry (3-33) helped ensure Brixworth fell short on 139.

In Division Two, meanwhile, Weekley & Warkton and Northampton Saints are in control of the two promotion places.

Weekley are top of the table with their latest success being a 13-run win over Horton House.

Alfie Napier (38), Alex Kouventaris (36), Christian Dalziel (35) and Liam Piddington (32) all scored well in the leaders’ total of 199-8 in 50 overs.

And Horton were then bowled out for 186 in reply with Piddington (3-32) the pick of a good all-round effort with the ball.

Saints took full control of second spot after they beat third-placed Kettering Town by four wickets.

Lewis Ward (55) was the only Kettering batsman to really get going as they were dismissed for 143 as Oli Chamberlain took 6-26 with the ball for Saints.

And, despite Ward (3-17) completing a fine all-round display, his effort was trumped by Chamberlain who cracked 66 to make it a day to remember as Saints reached 144-6 in the 35th over.

This weekends fixtures

Premier Division: Brigstock v Overstone Park, Desborough Town v Finedon Dolben, Kislingbury Temperance v Geddington, Old Northamptonians v Wollaston, Oundle Town v Peterborough Town.

Division One: Brixworth v Stony Stratford, Burton Latimer v Thrapston, Loddington & Mawsley v Haddon, Peterborough Town 2nd v Wellingborough Town, Rushden & Higham Town v Old Northamptonians 2nd.