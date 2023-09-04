Just 168 deliveries were required as the leaders maintained their charge and a 13-point advantage at the summit with just two games to go.

Opening bowlers Tashwin Lukas (8.4-3-11-6) and Mohammed Danyaal (10-2-21-4) did the damage as Kislingbury were bowled out for just 42 in 20.4 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t completely plain sailing in the reply, however, as Ben Swingler (5-17) reduced Brigstock to 20-5 at one stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loddington & Mawsley celebrate in style after they beat Stony Stratford to win the NCL T20 Cup. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll

But the leaders found a cool head in the form of Asim Butt who finished 19 not out as Brigstock reached 43-5 in the eighth over.

Finedon Dolben are still waiting in the wings for any slip up from the leaders as they maintained second spot with a seven-wicket success against Overstone Park.

Overstone reached 198-7 from their 50 overs with Marc Bliss (33no) top-scoring while Tom Brett (2-25) and Jack Fuller (2-32) were the pick of the Dolben bowlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Berrill (71no) was the lynchpin in the reply and he shared partnerships with Sean Davis (44), Drew Brierley (37) and then Dan Bendon (24no) to get Finedon to their target on 199-3 with plenty of time to spare.

Tashwin Lukas takes one of his six wickets for Brigstock

Oundle Town kept their very slim title hopes alive with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory against Wollaston, who still have work to do to ensure their survival.

Conor Craig (4-17), Sam Jarvis (3-20) and Harrison Craig (2-15) tore through Wollaston’s order as only two batters made it into double figures before they were bowled out for just 79.

And the game was all over inside 11 overs of the reply as Mark Hodgson (54) set Oundle on their way to 81-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brilliant bowling display from George Parker ultimately proved in vain as Geddington suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Peterborough Town.

Brigstock celebrate a wicket in their win over Kislingbury

Parker returned brilliant figures of 10-1-58-7 but Peterborough were still able to put a big total of 285-9 on the board.

And it proved to be more than enough as Geddington were skittled for 142 in reply with only Jack Parker (47) and Matt Taylor (34) putting up any resistance.

A clash between two teams destined for mid-table finishes ended with Desborough Town losing out to Old Northamptonians in a typical West Lodge Park run-fest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amrit Basra struck a brilliant 125 as ONs posted 298-8 when batting first, Joe Gordon taking 3-38.

The finger goes up to give Mohammed Danyaal one of his four wickets

In reply, Wayne Steed (57), Simon Renshaw (39) and Will Sercombe (37) all scored well for the hosts but they fell short as they were bowled out for 239 in the 46th over.

Loddington & Mawsley clinched the NCL T20 Cup as they thrashed Stony Stratford in the delayed final.

Loddington hosted it on Sunday and Nick Herbert, James Esler and Liam Flecknor all took two wickets as Stony were restricted to 108-8 in 20 overs with Michael Wells top-scoring on 40.