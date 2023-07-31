In what captain Patrick Croker described as “one of the best wins our club has ever had”, Brigstock defeated defending champions Finedon Dolben by 13 runs at The Meadow.

And that win, coupled with a surprise loss for morning leaders Oundle Town at bottom side Kislingbury Temperance, sent Croker’s team to the top of the pile.

Brigstock were put into bat by Finedon and duly put a decent total of 227-7 on the board in 50 overs with Asim Munir Butt (53), George Groenland (48), Mohammed Saif (34) and Tashwin Lukas (31) all making good contributions while Chris Goode (3-30) was the pick of the Dolben attack.

Brigstock moved to the top of the NCL Premier Division at the weekend after beating defending champions Finedon Dolben. Picture by Finbarr Carroll

In reply, a middle order stand between captain Drew Brierley (81) and Greig Hofbauer (53) seemingly had Finedon on course for victory at 195-5.

But they lost their last five wickets for just 19 runs as Groenland (4-30) and Lukas (3-20) ensured Dolben were all out for 214 with three balls left in the innings.

There is, of course, a long way to go but with a wide open title race developing, the village club are eyeing up a first-ever top-flight title.

“I think it’s one of the best wins our club has ever had,” skipper Croker said as he reflected on the victory over Finedon.

“We really lack depth numbers wise as we are a small club but we have a really talented group and a strong nucleus of players who are all really passionate.

“It was our talent and togetherness that got us through and without one of those, we would have been struggling. It’s really exciting times for us.

“We do fancy our chances. I think, on paper, we are probably the strongest team in the league and we back ourselves to say that.

“But it’s one of those leagues where anything could happen.

“We are away at Wollaston this weekend and Peterborough went there and lost not that long ago.

“We will be treating every single game like a cup final now and if we can do the unthinkable and win it then it would be a fantastic achievement.”

While the first-team are in such excellent shape, Croker admitted work is ongoing to develop things further at the club – most notably in trying to drive up numbers to fully bring a youth set-up to life.

“We are really trying to develop our youth set-up,” he added.

“George Groenland is at the heart of that and we have to mention our club chairman Simon Andrews, who is a local legend and just does so much for the club.

“With where we are geographically between Oundle, who have a huge youth set up, and the Corby area where there are clubs like S&L and Geddington, it’s difficult to attract the players.