BREAKING: David Ripley to stand down as Northants head coach at the end of the season

David Ripley will stand down as Northants head coach later this month

The club announced on Wednesday morning the 54-year-old has announced he will be standing down from a position he has held since midway through the summer of 2012.

His decision was revealed as the club's Annual General Meeting at Wantage Road on Tuesday evening, where it was also confirmed he will be staying on at the club to take up 'a different coaching role'.

Ripley is the only head coach in the club's history to have guided the team to two major trophies, the T20 Blast title wins of 2013 and 2016, and he also guided the club to two promotions to the top flight of English cricket, in 2013 and 2019

David Ripley has been head coach at Northants since 2012

The Northants players were informed of Ripley's decision on Sunday ahead of play in the current LV= Insurance County Championship clash with Surrey at the County Ground, the final day of which is on Wednesday.

It has also been confirmed that Ripley will retain first team coach duties for the club's final two fixtures of the season, this weekend's home date with Durham and the trip to Essex that wraps up the campaign.

A club statement read: "David Ripley has announced he will stand down as Northamptonshire’s head coach at the end of the 2021 season.

"His decision, which he revealed to the players before the current fixture on Sunday morning and to supporters at the Club's AGM on Tuesday evening, ends a 10-year tenure at the helm as he shifts focus into a different coaching role within the club.

Northants twice won the T20 Blast under David Ripley, in 2013 and 2016 (above)

"'Rips’ succeeded the late David Capel as head coach midway through the 2012 season, and the following summer saw the Steelbacks – under the captaincy of Alex Wakely – lift the domestic Twenty20 title, the club’s first major honour for 21 years.

"Northamptonshire also secured promotion into Division One of the County Championship at the end the same campaign, and in 2016 more T20 success followed with another victory in finals day at Edgbaston.

"It cemented the reputation of the Ripley/Wakely leadership team, along with assistant coach Phil Rowe, as arguably the most successful combination in Northamptonshire history.

"Widely praised for innovative thinking in the shortest format of the game and achieving silverware with limited resources.

David Ripley coached Northants to promotion to division one of the County Championship in 2019

"In 2019, skippered by Adam Rossington, the County earned another shot at the Championship’s first division – only for the Covid-19 pandemic to prevent Northamptonshire taking their place in Division One for 2020.

"Ripley’s playing career with Northamptonshire began nearly four decades ago in August 1982 – aged only 16 – when he made his debut for the Second XI (led by Jim Yardley) against Essex at Wellingborough School.

"He turned out for the first team two years later, memorably hitting 42 going in as ‘nightwatchman opener’ against the West Indies at Bletchley in only his second appearance.

"In 306 first-class matches for the County between 1984 and 2001 Ripley scored 8,681 runs (with nine three-figure scores, including a double-hundred against Glamorgan in 1998) and claimed 752 dismissals behind the stumps, second only to Keith Andrew in the club’s all-time list.

David Ripley took over as head coach from the late David Capel in 2012

"He also played 281 List A matches in Northamptonshire colours and was a member of the side that won the NatWest Trophy with victory over Leicestershire at Lord’s in 1992.

"After retiring as a player in 2001 – captaining the side in his final season – he launched his second career with the club as a coach, helping to develop the next generation of Northamptonshire cricketers.

"His first Under-15s squad in 2002 including a fresh-faced left-arm spinner named Graeme White.

"He moved up to Academy Director in 2006 and also took charge of the Second XI before beginning his 10-year stint running the firsts.

"Ripley will continue in his current role with the club's first XI until the end of the season before transitioning into a new coaching position with the club."

There has been no official announcement as yet as to who will replace Ripley as head coach for the 2022 season, or what alternative role he will take up at the County Ground.

David Ripley was a Northants player for 18 yeras

But chairman Gavin Warren revealed in an interview on BBC Northampton on Wednesday morning that assistant coach John Sadler, who has been at the club since 2019, will take on the first team coaching role, with support from current bowling coach Chris Liddle and Graeme White

.