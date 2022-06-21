Big-hitting Lynn set to make Steelbacks return at Derbyshire

Chris Lynn has recovered from the calf strain that kept him out of Friday night's win over Lancashire Lightning

The big-hitting Australian missed the win over Lancashire Lightning on Friday night due to a calf strain, and he was also unavailable for Saturday's rained-off encounter at Worcestershire Rapids.

But the 32-year-old is set to feature at Derby this evening in the first three blockbuster games in the space of four days for the high-flying Steelbacks.

After the trip to a Derbyshire side that have won their past four games, Northants host Birmingham Bears on Wednesday night (start 6.30pm) and then Yorkshire Vikings on Friday.

When asked about the fitness of the big-hitting former Brisbane Heat opener, who has already scored two unbeaten centuries in this season's tournament, head coach John Sadler said: "Lynny will be fine, and will be back playing."

Lynn's return will mean a decision will have to be made at the top of the Steelbacks' order, with both Ben Curran and Emilio Gay, in only the second T20 appearance of his career, impressing as openers against Lightning.

Curran made 50 from 41 balls, his second half-century of the summer, while Gay hit a quickfire 30 from 19 balls, and Sadler highlighted their performances as a sign of the club's strength in depth in 2022.

Particularly as the team has also been without Ricardo Vasconcelos for the whole tournament to date, while Lynn has missed two games through illness and injury.

"Successful teams always rely on their good players, and that is in any sport," said Sadler. "But they can't do it every week, they can't do it every game, nobody can do that

"So when you have those days when they don't perform it is all about the strength of our depth.

"We have also missed Vasco throughout the competition, and he was our leading run-scorer in the tournament last year.

"But it shows how good a squad we are when we can bring players in.

"BC (Curran) has played some good innings for us this year, and then Emilio coming in for his first game of the tournament against Lancashire and the way he played was magnificent really.

"He came in, and although he might not have got a big score, the way he played took the pressure away in that powerplay and set the tone, I though he played really well.