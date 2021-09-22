45 ALL OUT! Northants embarrassed as they are thrashed by Essex inside four sessions

Luke Procter top-scored with 23 as Northants were bowled out for 45 at Essex

Essex only needed five wickets on the second day to complete a comprehensive victory, the third innings win in four divisional matches, as Northants were bowled out for 45 in just 18.2 overs

The home side wrapped up the win inside half an hour of the second day with Shane Snater taking four for seven before Sam Cook completed his maiden 10-wicket haul and the match – returning 10 for 41.

It took just five-morning deliveries for Essex to continue their inevitable charge to victory.

Shane Snater found the edge of a driving Saif Zaib when coming around the wicket before Nick Browne made a Horlicks of completing the catch at third slip; eventually holding the ball safely at the third parry.

Skipper Adam Rossington almost chipped his third ball to mid-off, as Snater found bounce on a length, he then lofted a boundary over the covers before narrowly avoiding edging behind.

But with the fourth ball of the eventful over, Snater dinged the top of off-stump to leave Northants reeling at 30 for seven, still 59 runs behind.

Josh Cobb, on his first first-class outing for two years, attempted an audacious pull shot to a ball well outside off stump first delivery which went straight up and was safely pouched at cover by Michael Pepper.

Tom Taylor had survived the hat-trick ball but also showed intent with two boundaries off Cook but clubbed Snater straight to stand-in captain Dan Lawrence at mid-off.

The dismal Northants showing was completed in 18.2 overs as Luke Procter, who had manfully scored 53 per cent of the runs with his 23, edged Cook behind.