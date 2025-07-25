Victoria in action.placeholder image
Corby Dodgeball Club player selected for England Lions

By CARL PAGE
Contributor
Published 25th Jul 2025, 09:53 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 15:44 BST
Corby Dodgeball Club player Victoria Mann has been called up to represent England Lions Dodgeball Women’s Development Team!

This fantastic news was recently shared on the national team's official Facebook page, and it marks a significant milestone for both Victoria and our club. Victoria's selection is a testament to her exceptional talent, unwavering commitment, and countless hours of hard work on the dodgeball court. She has consistently demonstrated incredible dedication to her training and has been an inspiring figure within our club.

As a Community Interest Company, our mission is to promote dodgeball and provide opportunities for local residents to engage in sport, develop their skills, and be part of a supportive community. Victoria's achievement truly embodies the spirit of our club and highlights the potential within our local sporting talent. Her journey will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in Corby and across Northamptonshire.

