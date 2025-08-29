Corby brothers help lead England to historic bronze at Junior European Dodgeball Championships

England Lions Dodgeball Boys U18s on the podium.

Corby is celebrating a major international achievement, as two of its own played key roles in guiding England Dodgeball to a historic double bronze medal at the inaugural Junior European Championships in Zaragoza, Spain.

Carl and Dale Page, from Corby Dodgeball Club CIC, were part of the pioneering England squad making its debut at the championships. Carl coached the Under-18 Girls team, while Dale supported the squad as Media. Their expertise and dedication proved invaluable as England made history on the European stage.

The U18 Girls displayed incredible grit throughout the tournament. In a nail-biting bronze medal match against host nation Spain, they showed outstanding teamwork and resilience to secure a 3rd-place finish.

The success didn’t stop there. The U18 Boys, also making their championship debut, produced a standout performance of their own. Facing a strong Italian side, they delivered a determined display to clinch another bronze, giving England an impressive double medal haul.

England Lions Dodgeball U18 Boys & U18 Girls Group with their bronze place trophies and medals.

This was the first time England Dodgeball had entered the Junior European Championships, launched in 2024 by the European Dodgeball Federation to create new pathways for young players into senior competition. The event currently features four categories – U18 and U15 for both men and women – with plans to expand further in the coming years.

The next Junior European Championships will be held in 2027 in Vienna, Austria, where England will aim to build on this breakthrough success. For Carl and Dale Page, and the entire Corby Dodgeball Club, these bronze medals are more than just results – they are a testament to the hard work, passion, and commitment putting Corby firmly on the map as a hub for dodgeball excellence.