Consistent approach key for Saints during comeback win

Alan Dickens insists there was no grand speech in the Saints dressing room before the second-half revival against London Irish.

Instead, the interim head coach felt a consistent approach was key for his men as they turned the tables on Irish to claim a 25-17 victory at Franklin's Gardens.



Saints scored three times in the first 10 minutes of the second half as they overcame a 14-3 half-time deficit to earn a crucial Aviva Premiership success.



George North, Rob Horne and Mike Haywood were all on the mark, but Saints could not claim the bonus point as Irish ensured the margin of defeat would not be too heavy.



Asked what was said during the interval, Dickens said: "Very little.



"We focused on the process and it was no different at half-time to the start of the game.



"We wanted to put things right, the players spoke as well and we were clinical in the first 10 minutes of the second half.



"We've watched a lot of games London Irish have played and they put Leicester under pressure at Welford Road and were unlucky against Sale last week.



"They've improved since we played them in September."



Alex Lewington scored two opportunistic tries for Irish as Saints were caught sleeping during the first period.



"We should have come away with more points in the first half," Dickens said.



"Games aren't always won in the first half - 50, 60 minutes teams fall off.

"We came out and scored three quick tries in the second half and we're disappointed we didn't get that bonus point."