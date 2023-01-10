Cobblers' ‘Shoot the boot’ winner finally crowned in competition sponsored by Rushden's Croyland Car Megastore
Supporters have the chance to chip a ball in to the back of the car and win £50
Mark Yeatman became the first ever winner of the Shoot the Boot Challenge at the fixture against Swindon Town on December 29, collecting his £50 from Croyland.
The season ticket holder attends every home game with his grandfather and cousins.
Mark said: “To be honest I’m surprised no one’s done it before.
"We were doing it right in front of the Swindon away fans so it felt great to put one away.”
When asked what he would spend the money on, he said: “My son’s birthday is coming up in January, so probably something for him.”
Watch the electric moment here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAqTA9Mty_Q
For your chance to take part at a future home game look out for the club's tweet around 72 hours before the next home fixture.
