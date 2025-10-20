CMA hosts annual football charity tournament for the third year running

A day full of togetherness, friendly competition and awards up for grabs, this year's event felt more lively than ever.

With 170 in Attendance, including Players, Guests, Children and Spectators another champion was named in the 2025 CMA Charity Football Tournament. With 5 Teams this year round, consisting of the Former Champions, Mohammed Kawsar's FC Legends, Salman Chaudhury's Bengal Ballers FC and searching for their first glory Bengal Blood FC, All Stars FC and Vipers FC. Presenting this year's Charity Football Tournament we began with Eyusuf Chaudhury (Chairman of Corby Muslim Association) presenting our special guest's speech by Lee Barron MP (Corby and East Northamptonshire) who was awarded the Lifetime Member of Corby Central Masjid Recognition Award. And Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lloyds and Corby Village) who received the prestige award for their contribution towards the Muslim Community.

Sunday, October 19th 2025 on a rainy afternoon, the event started at 12:00pm, this year round with more awards, more sponsors, and more stalls including food and drink.

For the second year running, the event hosted the Kids Friendly Match, FC Little Galaxy Vs Dynamites FC and a new introduction for the Toddlers Match to have a fun and exciting kick about too. Due to the weather the Annual Fixture between FC Top Gunz and Superiors FC had been postponed and hoped to be played the next year to come.

The Group Stages concluded with Bengal Blood FC, Bengal Ballers FC, Vipers FC and All Stars all qualifying and last year's champions FC Legends had unfortunately fallen short. With Bengal Blood FC leading the way, they faced All Stars FC where the game ended in a last minute 1-0 clash, goal scored by Habib Ullah Misbah to gain Bengal Blood FC a ticket to the final. The other Semi-Final was a competitive 2-1 win for Bengal Ballers who aim to win their second title after claiming their place in the Final defeating Vipers FC.

For the 3rd Place Play-Offs, Vipers FC and All Stars FC met to clinch their hands on the 3rd Place Awards where it had ended in a 2-0 Penalty Shootout for Abdur Rouf Mony's Vipers FC to defeat Sunny Chaudhury's All Stars FC.

With spectators all over the pitch, cheering from all players and intensity rising, Bengal Blood FC face Bengal Ballers FC in the Final, a game for Sufiyan Chaudhury to clinch his first title as captain and Salman Chaudhury to retain another title to make it his second as Captain. The game had been decided with a 1-0 win for new champions Bengal Blood FC after a reactive finish from Dodou Sarr from a saved Penalty.

The excitement of the team was only getting better as we had concluded with a special awards ceremony where the sponsors, referees and guests had received awards for their investments, support and attendance. Led by Eyusuf Chaudhury (Chairman) and presented by Danielle Stone (Police Fire and Crime Commissioner of Northamptonshire) who was awarded with a prestige award, and Susanne Cunningham (Deputy Mayor of Corby Town Council) who had been awarded with a Lifetime Member of Corby Central Masjid Recognition Award. We had seen Awards being given to our Sponsors of the Event, followed by the Children's Award given to Players of the Teams, FC Little Galaxy, Dynamites FC and Toddlers as well as the Elders, Top Gunz FC and Superiors FC. All the other awarded guests were: Mohammed Abul Lais (Chairman of Sunamganj Jela Welfare Association UK), Siraj Ali MBE, Nafar Ahmed, Haji Samir Miah (Trustee of CMA), Burhan Uddin and others. With Vipers FC winning the 3rd Place Play-Offs they were awarded the Bronze Awards and the Runner-Up Awards were given to Bengal Ballers FC. The Day concluded with Bengal Blood FC Claiming their Winners Awards as well as Habib Ullah Misbah (Bengal Blood FC) securing the Top Goalscorer Award and Gulam Rabbani Nahid earning his Golden Glove Award too. With their hands on the prize, new Winners Bengal Blood FC became the Champions of the 2025 Corby Muslim Association Football Charity Tournament. This event had seen 130 Awards being handed out and becomes yet another successful event.

This year CMA presented 130 awards in 13 different categories.

Eyusuf Chaudhury had also been awarded from the Team Captain's the Ballon d'Or (Sport Organising Management Award) for his dedication to the community from the very beginning.

After receiving the award, Eyusuf Chaudhury (Chairman) said "I am deeply honored and humbled to be the first recipient of this prestigious award, recognizing my contributions to the Sports Organising Management Sector over the past decade, since 2011. I believe this recognition will set a precedent and inspire others to make meaningful contributions to the community, Innshah ALLAH".

"Once again my heartfelt gratitude goes to each of you for your kindness and appreciation. Your love and affection continues to motivate me and make me feel valued within this wonderful community".

Finally, Eyusuf Chaudhury (Chairman of Corby Association) had been thankful to his community and those in attendance who had come along today to enjoy this event despite the rainy weather and was grateful for the guests who had joined him on this very special occasion and many thanks to the volunteers who had made this event a success. A special mention to brother Mujibur Rahman (Secretary of CMA), for his mouthwatering Hyderabadi meat biryani catered to all the guests.