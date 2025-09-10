Burton Latimer Bowls Club keen to welcome the next generation

Burton Latimer Bowls Club are urging people to give the sport a go.

Think bowls is just for retirees? Think again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Burton Latimer Town Bowls Club, the green is buzzing with energy and laughter. Whether you're a teenager seeking a new challenge, a young adult craving outdoor social time, or someone rediscovering sport later in life, bowls offers something refreshingly different.

“It’s like chess on grass,” says one member, who joined after a Sunday taster session. “You don’t need to be super fit—just focused, strategic, and up for a good time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1935, the club is embracing a new era. With free beginner sessions and a welcoming atmosphere, it’s shaking off outdated stereotypes and proving that bowls is a sport for everyone.

Why Try Bowls?

It’s low-impact exercise but mentally engaging

You can play casually or competitively

It’s a great way to meet new people. And we are very friendly

No gear or experience needed—just turn up and roll

Only bring flat-soled shoes

In season, every Friday from 6.30pm, the club hosts “Bowls & Beers” socials, complete with coaching and relaxed games. Across Northamptonshire, younger players are joining, drawn by the mix of sport, strategy, and social connection.

And it’s not just about age—Burton Latimer Town Bowls Club is proud to welcome members from all backgrounds. Whether you're new to the area, part of a local youth group, or simply curious to try something different, you’ll find a space that’s friendly, inclusive, and open to all.

“We’re building something special,” says Michael Fleming, club secretary. “It’s not just about bowls—it’s about community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What the club needs now is an injection of new members to ensure that it continues to grow and will still be around to celebrate its centenary in Burton. With 90 years of heritage behind it, the club is looking to the future—and that future depends on fresh faces stepping onto the green.

📍 Burton Latimer Town Bowls Club

📞 Michael Fleming – 01536 420306