Boyd era to begin against Gloucester as Saints kick off at Kingsholm

Chris Boyd's first season in charge of Saints will kick off at Kingsholm.

The black, green and gold will travel to face Gloucester in their Gallagher Premiership season opener, which will be shown live on BT Sport, on Saturday, September 1 (kick-off 2pm).



That will be followed by back-to-back home games, with Boyd's first competitive match at Franklin's Gardens coming against Harlequins on Friday, September 7, with a kick-off time off 7.45pm.



Saracens are next up, eight days later, before trips to Bath and Bristol and the big derby-day clash with Leicester Tigers at the Gardens on Saturday, October 6.



The festive fixtures see Saints travel to Worcester Warriors, on the weekend of December 22, and host Exeter Chiefs, on the weekend of December 29.



The away game against Leicester is scheduled for the weekend of March 23, while Saints will finish the campaign away to Exeter on Saturday, May 18.

Saints' Gallagher Premiership fixtures 2018/19 (subject to change)

Saturday, September 1: Gloucester (a), 2pm, BT Sport

Friday, September 7: Harlequins (h), 7.45pm, BT Sport

Saturday, September 15: Saracens (h), 3pm

Saturday, September 22: Bath (a), 3pm

Saturday, September 29: Bristol Bears (a), 3pm

Saturday, October 6: Leicester Tigers (h), 3pm, BT Sport

Saturday, November 17: Wasps (h), 1pm

Saturday, November 24: Sale Sharks (a), 1pm

Saturday, December 1: Newcastle Falcons (h), 3pm

Saturday, December 22: Worcester Warriors (a)

Saturday, December 29: Exeter Chiefs (h)

Saturday, January 5: Wasps (a)

Saturday, February 16: Sale Sharks (h)

Saturday, February 23: Bath (h)

Saturday, March 2: Saracens (a)

Saturday, March 9: Bristol (h)

Saturday, March 23: Leicester Tigers (a)

Saturday, April 6: Gloucester (h)

Saturday, April 13: Harlequins (a)

Saturday, April 27: Newcastle Falcons (a)

Saturday, May 4: Worcester Warriors (h)

Saturday, May 18: Exeter Chiefs (a)