Victorious Conway 'counting down the seconds' to big Vegas showdown

Kieron Conway saw off Gregory Trenel (picture: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing)

The Northampton ace made his long-awaited return to the ring as he took on Gregory Trenal in a super-welterweight contest in Sheffield.

And Conway, last fought in October last year, when he saw off JJ Metcalf on points in Liverpool, went on to claim a comfortable win.

The Team Shoe-Box fighter stopped his opponent in the fifth round of their eight-round fight.

Conway landed a series of heavy shots, forcing referee Steve Gray to end the fight.

And now full focus turns to the big September 17 title battle against American Austin Williams in Las Vegas, when Conway will be aiming to win the WBA International Middleweight crown.

"I'm looking forward to that because I've always wanted to fight in Las Vegas," Conway said.

"I already boxed in front of 60,000-70,000 people on the Canelo bill last year and I love that big atmosphere.

"I want to be there more often on those big cards. I want to do that superstar thing and I've got the opportunity again.

"I can't wait for this because it's a fighter's dream to be on the big stage, fighting in Vegas in a big fight that can put me top five in the world in the WBA.

"I can't wait, I'm really motivated and I'm counting down every single second."

Conway has now won 18 of his 21 fights.

And he can't wait to show what he can do against Williams, who he feels has been overhyped after winning all of his 11 bouts so far.

"I've got nothing personal against Austin, at all," Conway said.

"He's doing what he's got to do, he's beating who is put in front of him, but, I'm not going to lie, they are all pushovers.

"Even the ones who don't look like pushovers, look deeply into it, they are pushovers. They are all welterweights and the guy is a middleweight.

"He knows what's going on, he knows I'm no welterweight and I'm probably going to walk in there above light heavyweight so we'll see how he deals with that.

"I'm not fazed a single bit by anyone, let alone Austin Williams.

"I'm definitely overlooked and I probably went under the radar a bit because I've not been getting the stoppages and putting on the wow factor performances.

"But I know what I'm capable of, I'm 26 years old, I've got a lot of time ahead of me and I want to keep doing what I'm doing.

"I want to keep being on these big stages, like I am in September, so it's all guns blazing now.

"I want to be focused, classy and I'm going to put a clean, clinical performance on.

"He will have looked at this fight and thinking 'this English guy is going to be another pushover'. I'm not - just know that."

At the turn of the year, Conway decided to undergo operations on his hands to sort out injuries that have been affecting him for a long time, and it has been a long road back to full fitness.

But he enjoyed a successful return to the ring in Sheffield on Saturday.

"I'm very pleased because it's what I said I was going to do," Conway said.

"I feel strong, I'm big even at that weight.

"It was a very clean performance, I landed 100 per cent of my punches and I'm happy.

"It's got to a point in my career where I've got to push on and get fighters out of there.

"He came out quite unorthodox and I'm not sure if he knew what he was doing, let alone me.

"I got the win - that's all that matters.