Tributes have been paid to Kettering boxing legend and community champion who has died at the age of 74.

Barton Seagrave resident Clive Hogben passed away peacefully on October 26, and friends have joined his family in paying tribute to his life.

A natural sportsman, the seven-year-old Clive discovered boxing, following in the footsteps of his older brother – and despite Clive dedicating his time to helping others, his family was key.

Daughter Cara said: “The heartfelt messages we’ve received are a testament to the lives he touched. But to us, he was more than a boxing legend—he was our dad. Kind, thoughtful, caring, and devoted to his family above all else.

"If you ever needed anything, you asked our dad and it would appear. He has left a massive hole in our lives, but we are so proud of the legacy he leaves behind. He was truly one in a million.”

Born in Peterborough as the middle of three children, he attended Walton School, where his natural athleticism quickly became evident.

He excelled in football, sprinting, and discus, competing at county level in multiple disciplines. He was also an accomplished dancer, winning numerous medals.

Following in the footsteps of his older brother Bernard, Clive discovered his lifelong passion for boxing at the age of seven when he joined Peterborough Boxing Club.

He went on to win the National Association Boys Club title and the Midlands Area Bantamweight title, proudly representing England in bouts against Poland and Wales.

His brother Bernard fondly recalls one of Clive’s early fights, where a farmer in the crowd, impressed by Clive’s talent, gave him ten shillings to buy proper boxing boots—Clive had been fighting in plimsolls.

At 16, Clive moved to Northampton to study graphic design at The Northampton School of Art, where he met his future wife, Carole. He later settled in Kettering and joined Keystone Boxing Club under the guidance of Clive Hall.

As a professional boxer, Clive reached number four in the national featherweight rankings, fighting many of the country’s top contenders.

His proudest moment came when he defeated Mickey Piner at the Royal Albert Hall, on the same bill as Joe Bugner and Alan Minter. According to boxing records, Muhammad Ali was in the audience for this event.

Known for his powerful body punches, Clive stopped many opponents and later passed on his skills to the boxers he trained.

A knee injury eventually brought Clive’s boxing career to a close, but his passion for the sport never waned.

Away from the ring, he began his working life at Weatherbys Printers before moving into advertising with the Evening Telegraph, where he worked for many years. He later worked on national magazines based in Peterborough.

In 1995, he founded the Kettering School of Boxing, where he taught hundreds of local young people the art of boxing. Clive believed deeply in giving young people a chance to succeed, helping them build confidence and self-belief. Under his guidance, the club produced 18 England representatives, 68 international vest holders, 23 national champions, 113 regional champions, and a World No. 1 under-19 bantamweight.

Remarkably, 32 of his former boxers went on to become coaches themselves—a testament to Clive’s lasting influence and dedication to the sport he loved.

In 2013, Clive was awarded the Long Term Contribution to Sport title at the Kettering Sports Awards.

A spokesman for Kettering School of Boxing said: “Clive’s impact on Kettering School of Boxing and the boxing community as a whole is beyond measure.”

Corby Olympic Boxing Club will be honouring Clive with a bagpipe-led ring walk featuring all boxers, followed by a 10-bell silence in his memory at their showcase on November 14.

They said: “On behalf of everyone at Corby Olympic, our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and everyone at Kettering School Of Boxing. Clive was not only a talented boxer but also a fantastic coach who inspired and guided so many. His passion for the sport and the positive impact he made on those around him will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on in every boxer he helped shape and every lesson he passed on. Clive will be greatly missed by all.”

International Futsal player Joe Payne, who was mentored by Clive, said: “Clive was an absolutely unbelievable man, boxer and friend to everyone. He was a wonderful man. A man who devoted his life to boxing and made an impression on hundreds, if not thousands. He was a father figure to many growing up. I wouldn’t be the man I am without him.”

Dave Fairbrother, Coventry FC football scout said: “Clive was a great friend to me and hundreds of others. We worked in different sports, but the attitude and attributes that are needed for young talented people to reach their dreams are the same.

"Clive was a wonderful coach and mentor to so many young boxers, teaching them the attitude and dedication that is needed in life. What a great legacy he has left behind to so many people.

"Along with hundreds of others I will miss him so much.”

Clive married Carole in 1971, and together they had two children, Cara and Gavin, and later four cherished grandchildren – Kate, Tom, Henry, and Bertie.

Clive is survived by his wife Carole, daughter Cara, son Gavin, mother Mirrie, son-in-law Richard, and grandchildren Kate, (Kate’s partner Adam) Tom, Henry, and Bertie—who were his world.

Clive’s funeral will be held at Kettering Crematorium on Thursday, November 20 at 11am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, can be made to Coventry and Warwickshire Air Ambulance Service, Youth Works and Kettering School of Boxing.

Cara added: “The service will be a celebration of Clive’s life and the lasting legacy he leaves behind in the hearts of all who knew him.”