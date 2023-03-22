A Rushden-based promotion is welcoming Welsh boxing legend Joe Calzaghe in an appearance at The Park Inn in Northampton this September.

Following on from the appearance of Carl Froch and George Groves in April, MacMaker Promotions will give people in the county the opportunity to meet the 2007 Sports Personality of the Year on September 15.

Dene MacGuinness of MacMaker Promotions said: “In the opinion of many, Joe Calzaghe is the greatest boxer Britain has ever produced, so it’s a great privilege for MacMaker Promotions to be working with Joe on this event and bringing him to Northampton.”

Joe Calzaghe is a decorated athlete who captured the WBO super-middleweight championship in 1997 following a victory over Chris Eubank.

He subsequently had 21 successful title defences during the period before retiring in 2009 after a couple of bouts in the light-heavyweight class.

His appearance in Northamptonshire beginning at 7pm allows attendees from all over the county the opportunity to hear about his experiences in professional boxing in person.

MacMaker Promotions is based in Rushden’s Home Outlet store, and regularly hosts meet and greet events with people of interest, including visits from the likes of Frank Bruno, Tony Bellew and Geoff Hurst.

Tickets for the September event are £70 and include a two-course meal, professional photo with Joe Calzaghe, an on stage interview and Q&A, and a fundraising auction and raffle.

