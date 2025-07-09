Northampton boxing star Cameron ready to shine again as she faces Camara in NYC

Chantelle Cameron (photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Chantelle Cameron believes the good times are coming around again as she prepares for a huge fight in New York on Friday night.

The Northampton boxing star takes on Jessica Camara on an all-female eight-fight card, live on Netflix, from Madison Square Garden.

The third fight of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s historic rivalry will top the bill, with Cameron eager to ensure she does what she can to set up her own trilogy against Taylor as the pair are currently locked at one win apiece.

Cameron now has the backing of Jake Paul's MVP Promotions, and company co-founder Nakisa Bidarian has already vowed to support the bid for a third fight with the Irish icon.

“I think win or lose Katie Taylor should fight Chantelle Cameron again,” Bidarian told Sky Sports last month.

“They’re 1-1. Amanda and Katie technically are 2-0 but very close fights that many people thought on both occasions that Amanda won so there’s definitely a demand for that.

“And I believe there’s a demand, at least in the UK and Ireland, for Taylor-Cameron III. We’ll try to make that happen.”

Cameron told ESPN: "I'm told I will fight the winner of Katie versus Amanda, because I'm the WBC interim champion.

"Amanda (Serrano) is not a 140-pound fighter though, but whoever wins, or if the title becomes vacant, I will fight for the title after this next fight.

"I don't say I'm confident of getting a third fight with Katie though because the trilogy fight with her should have happened a long time ago.

"I've fought her in Dublin twice and she told me after the second one in the ring that the trilogy fight will happen.

"I thought it was signed and sealed, I agreed the date and venue, and I was actually taking less money for it than the first two fights. But then I got told she wanted an easier fight next and was fighting her mandatory instead of me.

"She didn't want to fight me again and has she changed her mind? Probably not."

Cameron, who is 20-1 with eight KOs, currently holds the WBC interim super-lightweight belt.

But with Taylor holding all four major titles, Cameron is eager to win them back.

First though, she must navigate the challenge of Camara, who holds a record of 14-4-1 with three KOs.

The Canadian fights British opposition for the second time after her shot at WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois ended in an unsatisfactory technical draw.

“I feel the good times are about to happen again," said Cameron, whose most recent fight ended in a victory against Patricia Berghult in Birmingham last November.

“I have a coach (Stephen Smith) who is making me want to be a world champion again.

"I want to give it to Stephen just as much as I want it for myself."