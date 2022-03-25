Kettering schoolgirl boxer's second national title

A sporty Kettering schoolgirl has boxed her way to a second national title after a unanimous but hard-fought three-round match.

Kettering Buccleuch Academy student Tiana Robinson won the Amateur Boxing Alliance (England) title in the 50-52kg weight category.

The 15-year-old - a member of Kettering Amateur Boxing Club - was helped by dad Kane who was her cornerman for the bout.

Kane Robinson and daughter Tiana

He said: "I was nervous but confident that she could do it. She trained hard. She's strong and has got a razor-sharp jab. She held the centre of the ring."

Tiana boxed a 'perfect bout' and went on to take a unanimous decision victory over the three-round contest against Lily May Palmer from St Albans.

The Kettering boxer's superior work rate paid off as she finished in style in the third round.

This is the second time Tiana has achieved National Champion status following her win in the 2020 National Schoolgirls Championships.

Tiana started boxing at the age of 10 and devotes much of her time to sport playing football for Rushden and Diamonds and Kettering FC boys.