Hearn says champion Cameron will face rematch with Taylor in Dublin this autumn

Cameron claimed an incredible majority decision win in the Irish capital on Saturday night, ruining Taylor’s first professional fight night in her home country.

It ensured the Northampton star would retain her unbeaten record, taking it to 18 wins in as many fights, while ending Taylor’s own blemish-free run of 22 wins in 22 bouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron's five super lightweight belts were on the line in front of a hostile sell-out crowd at a sold-out 3Arena.

But she ensured she would be bringing them home with a phenomenal performance, which saw her start and finish the clash on the front foot.

Matchroom chairman Hearn spoke after the superb tussle, and he was quick to praise both fighters while confirming they will meet again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Firstly, I just want to say congratulations to Katie and Chantelle for showing us exactly what this sport is about,” Hearn said.

"Thank-you to Dublin for the most amazing week and the most amazing atmosphere we’ve experienced in a long time.

Chantelle Cameron beat Katie Taylor on Saturday night

"It was a tremendous fight and one that could have gone either way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it was going to go one way, I think the result was fair, but it was so close.

"As you know, there is a rematch clause and we will be doing this fight again here in Dublin in autumn this year. I’ll go away and speak to the team.

"But tonight belongs to Chantelle Cameron. She takes her position in boxing royalty in the female code.