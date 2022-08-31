Cameron ready for 'career-defining moment' after Northampton star is handed mega-bout

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton star Cameron will be taking on Jessica McCaskill in a mega-bout between two of boxing's best pound-for-pound fighters.

They will be facing each other in a high-stakes Ring championship bout for Cameron’s junior welterweight Ring belt.

The battle will be on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol versus Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez and will be shown live worldwide on DAZN.

“This fight means everything to me, for me it’s all or nothing,” said Cameron.

“It’s a career-defining moment for me – this is what every boxer sets out to achieve when they turn professional.

"As soon as I became a world champion, I said that the main goal was to become undisputed.

"To become undisputed would be my dream come true. It’s what I want to achieve in boxing.

“Jessica is a very dangerous fighter and obviously undisputed at 147lbs. She’s been there and she’s done it.

"She’s got that crown at 147lbs so it’s definitely going to be my toughest fight to date.

"I’m expecting her to come out all guns blazing. She’s going to stick in on my chest, but I’ve got a game plan A, game plan B and game plan C.

“I’ll make sure that I box how I want to box and not get caught up in a slugfest.

"As long as I stay switched on and do what I know I can do then this won’t be a messy fight.

"It’s going to be a good hard fight, but I know I’m a better all-round fighter.”

Cameron (16-0, 8 KOs) captured the WBC belt first by widely outpointing Brazil’s Adriana dos Santos Arauja behind closed doors in Milton Keynes back in October 2020.

She looked sensational as she stopped Puerto Rico’s Melissa Hernandez in five rounds during the first defence of her crown the following year in her US debut at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

And then the 31-year-old added the IBF and inaugural Ring magazine titles to her collection by decisioning Indiana’s Mary McGee in an all-action main event at The O2 in London in October 2021.

Cameron defended her titles with another unanimous decision points win over Victoria Noelia Bustos in May this year.

Ring welterweight champion McCaskill (12-2, 5 KOs) will be dropping down in weight to enhance her pound-for-pound credentials, which she earned after dethroning long-reigning champion Cecilia Braekhus in Tulsa back in August 2020.

A former WBC and WBA world champion at junior welterweight, McCaskill returns to 140lbs for the first time since October 2019.

“I want to take on the biggest and best fights,” said McCaskill. “I want to dominate in multiple weight classes.

"It’s too easy to stay in one weight class and play it safe. Now I want to prove myself as the best junior welterweight on the planet.”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn knows how vital this fight will be for Cameron.

Hearn said: “This is a career-defining moment for Britain’s Chantelle Cameron – a chance to write her name into the history books and become the undisputed junior welterweight champion.

“Chantelle hasn’t put a foot wrong so far in her career but she knows she faces her toughest test to date against Chicago’s brilliant undisputed welterweight ruler Jessica McCaskill who returns to 140lbs for another shot at greatness.