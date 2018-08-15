Biggar impressed with fellow Saints fly-half Grayson

Dan Biggar has been impressed with fellow Saints fly-half James Grayson.

And the Wales star knows he won't have it all his own way when it comes to selection for the No.10 shirt this season.

Grayson, son of Saints' all-time top points scorer Paul, has made a big impact since emerging from the club's Academy.

The 20-year-old has already racked up 11 first-team appearances and is now seen as the player most likely to rival Biggar for a starting spot.

Piers Francis and Harry Mallinder have also played fly-half for Saints, but they are likely to be viewed more as a centre and full-back respectively.

And that means Grayson and Biggar will enjoy a friendly battle for the No.10 shirt.

"He's a good little player and he's got a good kicking game," said Biggar, who came off the bench to replace Grayson at half-time during last Saturday's 26-13 pre-season win against Ospreys in Bridgend. "It will serve us well.

"People always say to me, 'is it a pain having someone competing for your jersey?', but ultimately the club is what we want to be successful.

"Obviously you want to be successful individually, but you need two good players in each position to be competitive, certainly in the Premiership when internationals are away.

"It will complement us well over the year that we've got really good players across the board.

"I still feel quite young myself but I'm always willing to pass on any knowledge I've picked up, but I won't give too much away because I'd quite like to be playing regularly!

"But overall it's good for us as a club."