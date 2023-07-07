Another medal haul for Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club

A total of 19 junior judoka from Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club fought at the Amateur Judo Association East Midlands Area Open Championships on July 2.

And all of them came away with a medal – earning a total of six golds, nine silvers and 12 bronzes.

Some of the young fighters were competing for the first time and every one of them enjoyed themselves, with many already looking forward their next competition on July 16.

A few of Shudan Judoka with Lead Junior Coach, Luke Fisher

Eight of the plucky 19 fought in the open category as well as their own weight group, earning themselves additional medals.

Dave Baldwin, head coach at the non-profit sports club, said: “I’m proud of every single one of them, just for getting up there and competing. I know how nervous some of them were, particularly those whose first contest it was, but they did it and they did us proud.”