Announcing The Jeff Ward Sporting Fund from The Travers Foundation

The Travers Foundation today announces The Jeff Ward Sporting Fund, which provides additional funding exclusively to our local young sportspeople who have the ability and opportunity to compete internationally.

Jeff Ward was a keen racing enthusiast who competed and won races during the 1960s.

Retirement did not stop his sporting pursuits; he was a regular sailor at Rutland Water. He also enjoyed participating in the annual Banbury Run, the largest gathering of pre-1931 motorcycles organised by the Vintage Motorcycle Club. Jeff won on several occasions!

Joining the 750 Motor Club at age twenty, Jeff started competing with an Austin 7 Special before progressing via a self-built 750 Formula Car and the ex-Rob Easterling Rejo to a Chevron. A founder of the London Special Builders Group and author of The Special Builders Guide, Jeff helped countless others progress up the motorsport ladder.

Jeff Ward was a keen racing enthusiast who competed during the 1960s

But what made Jeff Ward truly special was his passion for helping others achieve their sporting dreams. He always took an interest in a young person's sporting endeavours, and he believed that to succeed in sports, you need clarity of purpose and persistence.

Jeff Ward once wrote, “To succeed in sports, you need a clear vision and determination. A clear vision of what you want to achieve. Determination & resilience to help overcome challenges and continue to move forward."

Jeff Ward's legacy lives on through The Jeff Ward Sporting Fund, which enables The Travers Foundation to provide additional funding exclusively to our local young sportspeople who have the ability and opportunity to compete internationally.

Terry Forsey, founder of The Travers Foundation, says, “We are honoured to have been selected as the Jeff Ward Sporting Fund custodians. We are confident that our local young sports people will benefit from this funding for many years.”

Local young sportspeople can apply for support at www.travers-foundation.org.uk.