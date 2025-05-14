A glorious day for sailing at Middle Nene Sailing Club

Henry (13) came all the way from North Wales.

A total of 24 boats from five clubs met at Middle Nene Sailing Club (MNSC) in Thrapston near Kettering for the first round of the Northamptonshire Youth Series (NYS), a county-wide event, sponsored by the Northamptonshire Schools Sailing and Canoeing Association (NSSCA) and by the Northampton-based dinghy sailing chandlery Pinnell & Bax.

Having trained throughout the cold and windy winter, the young sailors came together for the first day of racing in the spring and summer season. The very busy day started around 10am with rigging the boats, safety check and briefing followed by on-the-water training with the team coaches.

This served as a good warm-up for the three races which followed back-to-back after the lunch break in the northern part of the lake. A full team of rescue officers and assistants ensured that everybody was safe on the water and helped with righting the boats where needed. Sailing ended at around 4pm making it a very challenging event for these young competitors.

This regatta day, held in glorious weather with a good, steady breeze, saw three fleets (Slow Handicap, Topper and Fast Handicap) competing within their fleet but also battling for the Overall Winner’s Trophy, calculated on the official boat speed index known as the RYA Portsmouth Yardstick.

Twenty-five happy young sailors after a full day of sailing fun.

And whilst the average age of the competitors was fourteen, it was Esme Hatsell (12) of Middle Nene SC who won in her class (Slow Handicap) and managed to come home 4th overall. The NYS is predominantly for kids from the region, but guests are allowed and the young sailor who had travelled the furthest was Henry Martin (13) who sailed his Optimist into 3rd place in the Slow Fleet - he had travelled from Treaddur Bay SC on the Isle of Anglesey.

The successful day ended with evening snacks for the competitors and all helpers, followed by the prize-giving where Mark Greer, Rear Commodore Sailing and Head Coach at MNSC presented the trophies. Six young sailors participated for the first time in the event and received a special award.

The Northamptonshire Youth Series continues on Saturday, 7th June at Northampton SC, Saturday 5th July at Banbury SC, Saturday 30th August at Draycote Water SC and on Saturday 13th September at Hollowell SC. For any questions about the Northamptonshire Youth Series and how to become a sailor yourself, please contact [email protected]