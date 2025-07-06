9 things you'll almost certainly remember if you went to school in the 60s or 70s

From the subjects you learn to discipline and school dinners, much has changed in the world of education since the end of the 70s.
How fondly you look back on your time at school will probably colour what you think of those changes and whether they were for better or for worse.
But there are some things very few people miss about school back then, and others which have almost all people of a certain age pining for their lost childhood.
We’ve put together a list of things you’ll almost certainly remember if you were at school during the 1960s or 70s, but probably won’t otherwise.
How many of these do you recall, and what were the best and worst things about school back then? Let us know in the comments section.
1. Woodwork lessons
Much more time was spent on practical lessons at schools in the 60s and 70s, often with different classes for boys and girls based on gender stereotyping. Boys would often learn things like bricklaying, woodwork and metalwork, while while girls were taught cookery and sewing. | Getty Images Photo: John Pratt/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive
2. Chocolate concrete cake
Lots of people have fond memories of their school dinners back in the 60s and 70s, when they say everything was cooked from scratch, though obviously the quality of the cooking depended on what school you attended. One dish which most pupils from that era particularly loved was chocolate concrete, also known less imaginatively as chocolate crunch, a crumbly traybake dessert which was often served with pink custard. Less popular was tapioca, with some pupils dubbed 'frogs' eyeballs' due to its unappealing look and texture. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive
3. Fearing the cane
Getting caned was a punishment feared by pupils at many schools in the 1960s and 70s. Corporal punishment was not banned at schools in the UK until 1986, though most schools ended the cruel practice well before that. It was still allowed at fee-paying schools as recently as 1998. It was certainly still very common in the mid-60s as evidenced by this photo - sure to send a shiver down the spine of many children of the 60s and 70s - showing a factory where 15,000 canes were produced for 'school use'. | Getty Images Photo: Keystone
4. Remembering your headgear
Headwear used to be an essential part of the school uniform for most children. Caps for boys and a hats for girls were still obligatory at many schools in the 60s and 70s, though they were already beginning to be phased out. | Getty Images Photo: Jeremy Fletcher
