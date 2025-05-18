14 things you found in almost every 70s household - how many do you remember?

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 18th May 2025, 07:00 BST

It was a decade which had long been much-maligned in the fashion stakes, but 70s style is once again in vogue.

It’s easy to see why in these troubled times people are pining for the exuberant designs of the 1970s.

Even black and white photos from the era scream colour, so florid was the wallpaper and lino flooring of the day.

Geometric designs ruled, shades of orange and avocado were everywhere, and people knew how to lounge out in style.

These photos show some of the items and design features you could find in almost every 70s household, from the living room to the kitchen and bathroom.

How many did your home feature back then and do you still own any?

Patterned wallpaper was everywhere during the 1970s, including in the kitchen of future Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, then education secretary, pictured here during the 1974 general election campaign

1. Patterned wallpaper

Patterned wallpaper was everywhere during the 1970s, including in the kitchen of future Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, then education secretary, pictured here during the 1974 general election campaign | Larry Ellis/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: Larry Ellis/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

They might not have been as big as this one but no 70s household was truly complete without a beanbag or two on which to lounge about

2. Beanbags

They might not have been as big as this one but no 70s household was truly complete without a beanbag or two on which to lounge about | Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

If you were throwing a dinner party in the 70s a fondue set was the height of sophistication

3. Fondue set

If you were throwing a dinner party in the 70s a fondue set was the height of sophistication | M.studio - stock.adobe.com Photo: M.studio - stock.adobe.com

Linoleum floors were big in the 70s, often with intricate, brightly coloured patterns like this one

4. Lino floor

Linoleum floors were big in the 70s, often with intricate, brightly coloured patterns like this one | Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

