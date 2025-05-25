11 amazing inventions from the 60s and 70s which changed our lives

1 . Communications satellites

The launch of the first communications satellite, Telstar 1, on July 10, 1962, was perhaps the biggest leap forward in the field since Guglielmo Marconi sent the world's first radio message across open water in 1897. It beamed the first transatlantic television feed later that month and, as well as satellite TV, paved the way for GPS and many other things we take for granted today. Pictured are technicians joining the Telstar satellite to the third stage of the Delta Rocket in July 1962 so it could be launched from Cape Canaveral and begin transmitting television pictures all over the world. | Keystone/Getty Images Photo: Keystone/Getty Images