You can buy these TWO 10,000mAh power banks for £14.99 if you're quick

The twin pack can be bought for £14.99 - if you're a Prime member | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We’re sure this deal won’t last long, because the last one disappeared in days - but it’s definitely still worth a look

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We recently spotted a deal on Amazon that got you two top-spec power banks for £19.99 and, while that deal has now expired, we might have just spotted an even better one.

The same brand, AsperX, is offering a pair of very similar 10,000mAh power banks for £14.99 - so it's even cheaper.

They're not exactly the same as the ones we spotted in the original deal, but they do have the same capacity, and they still have four sockets, including two USB-C ports.

For 10,000mAh packs, they're very compact | Amazon

The key differences are a lack of retractable cables, and there's no LED display to show a battery percentage - this one just has lights.

There is also a catch with this deal. Unlike the last one, which was just a straight-forward voucher deal, this one is only open to Prime members.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you'll pay £21.99. That's still cheaper than the £24.99 retail price, but not as good as the £14.99 offer.

So if you're not a Prime member you've got a bit of a workaround, but if you are, this is a simple and quick deal. Especially worth doing if you happened to miss the last one.