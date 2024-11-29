This Black Friday TV deal is so good you're banned from buying more than one

By Gareth Butterfield
Published 29th Nov 2024, 14:45 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:55 BST
Amazon's Omni QLED series packs in the latest TV technology

We’ve found a discount on a big-screen TV that has triggered a rule meaning you’re only allowed to buy one per customer - but that’s the only restriction

Television deals are one of the most popular purchases throughout the Black Friday season. And it's little wonder. They're a huge investment, and the sort of purchase some people only make every 10 years or so.

Securing a big saving is important, then, and that's exactly what you can get if you head to Amazon right now.

Because, for a limited time, until midnight on Monday, December 2, in fact, you can bag a top-spec, big-screen TV for almost half price.

And when we say top-spec, we mean QLED, 4K, with the latest Dolby Vision system and smart tech built in.

These are the huge discounts you can secure on QLED TVs right now

The deal we've seen is on Amazon and, unlike previous Black Fridays, anyone can buy this one. You don't enter a draw, you don't have to apply, the only rule is you can only buy one per customer.

The TV in question is Amazon's own Fire TV Omni QLED series, and the best discount in this group of deals is for the 43" version, which is an ideal size for a bedroom or a small living room.

There's a decent discount on the 50", too, which is a sensible size for most rooms.

And then there's the 55", which is getting into big-screen territory. That has a healthy discount for Black Friday.

The biggest screen available, the 65" version, has a smaller saving, but it's still a bargain price for such a big TV.

The deals are all live now, and available for as long as stocks last, or until the end of Cyber Monday. To find out more, click here.

