Fancy a slap-up meal and a cocktail for less than the cost of a takeaway pizza? There’s a tasty bargain waiting for you.

Wowcher is offering a deal at TGI Fridays, cutting the price of a two-course meal and a drink by 57%. Normally £82 for two people, you can grab a voucher for just £34.99 – that’s only £17.50 each.

With 48 TGI Fridays restaurants dotted across the UK, it’s easy to find your nearest. Just pick your location, secure your voucher, and stroll in ready for a feast.

The menu is packed with favourites, from smash burgers and loaded potato skins to fajitas, chicken strips, and plenty of vegan options. You’ll get any starter and main, plus a cocktail – though if you’d rather, you can swap for a mocktail, draught beer, or a soft drink.

Planning a bigger get-together? Vouchers are available for groups of up to six, and the more people you bring, the more you save. A table for six comes in at £99.99 – less than £17 each.

Whether it’s a family night out, a work do, a date, or just a catch-up with friends, this is a deal worth snapping up. But be quick – it’s already proving popular and won’t stick around for long.

