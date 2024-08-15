Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sixth form students have finally received their A-Level grades.

It means most will now know which university they will be attending from the autumn.

And we’ve picked six gadgets all new university students will need.

It is A-Level results day and students across the country will be turning their attention to university. Whether you got the grades needed for your first choice or if you need to go through clearing, the time will soon fly and you need to stay on top of your planning.

But before you start packing up your suitcases and boxes, you need to think about what gadgets you (or your kids) must have for your uni journey. There are plenty to consider, however to make life easier for you we’ve pulled together a list complete with suggestions - guided by our own personal recommendation score.

To help provide you with the most comprehensive recommendations possible, we have created our own product scoring system that combines user scores with professional reviews. By weighing factors including number of ratings, source of reviews and if it comes from an expert, we are able to create an extremely thorough score for each product - with the maximum possible score being 6.3.

See which gadgets we think are must haves for students heading to university this autumn. Make sure to scroll all the way down to see all six picks.

Laptops

All students are going to need a reliable laptop to accompany them through their years of study - no matter if they are moving away or staying closer to home. Whether it's taking notes in class, writing that last minute essay or for leisure purposes, you will get plenty from your laptop at uni.

So what better time to upgrade and make sure you have the perfect device to accompany you through the coming years. Here are a few options, complete with our personal recommendation score.

Camera

The years you spend at university may well end up being some of the best and most memorable of your life. So you will want to make sure you are properly documenting them and what better way than with a new camera to capture all those moments (little and large).

Polaroid cameras are back in vogue and it also makes an easy shortcut for decorating your dorm room - two birds, one stone. Here are a few options, complete with our personal recommendation score.

Tablet

If you don’t want to lug your laptop all the way to class, a tablet can also be a super useful way to take notes during a lesson. It is always a great way to keep you entertained - a way to watch Netflix or iPlayer or YouTube, if you don’t need to buy a TV screen.

Pretty much every major name tech brand has tablets - from the iconic iPads to Amazon’s own offerings. Here are a few potential choices to pick from, complete with our personal recommendation score.

Noise cancelling headphones

If you are going to be living in a dorm or other forms of shared accommodation at university, you will want a way to get some peace and quiet every now and again. Especially if the walls are thin and you need to concentrate.

So picking up a pair of noise cancelling headphones before heading off to uni is practically essential. We’ve pulled together a few options to pick from, compete with our personal recommendation score.

Travel mugs

Make sure you always have your morning dose of caffeine when you have an early class with a travel mug. Keep your hot drinks (by that coffee, tea or other) warm throughout the day with one of these.

But if you have never owned one, you might be wondering where to start. Here are a few great options, complete with our personal recommendation score.

Printer

During your years of study you may find yourself needing to print off documents, so having your own printer is a savvy investment. After all, you don’t want to find yourself being dragged through a freezing midwinter morning to the library to use a printer there.

But how on earth do you decide which printer to order? Helpfully we’ve pulled together a list of a few good options, complete with our personal recommendation score.

Portable speaker

Chances are at some point during university (or many points more accurately), you are going to find yourself at pre-drinks or other forms of parties. And it isn’t a fiesta without some cracking tunes.

Be the hero for all your mates by bringing a portable speaker with you to the party. Here are a few options to consider, complete with our personal recommendation score.

What do you think is the most important gadget to take with you to university? Share your thoughts via email with our tech writer [email protected].