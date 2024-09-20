The cheapest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max deals as phones launch in stores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We tracked down the best deal on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max as phones arrive in stores

The new iPhone 16 is on sale today and shoppers can finally get their hands on the latest Apple handset.

Pre orders are being delivered from today and the phone is available in store and online at shops. Mobile phone providers are also offering iPhone 16 phones with contracts and lower upfront costs.

We have scanned the market for the best and cheapest iPhone 16 deals on the market to find the best deal on launch day.

They include iD Mobile, which is one of the only sellers offering the iPhone 16 for under £30 per month. The deal does come with a £199 upfront fee but also has a host of extras included in the deal. The £29.99 per month price is for a 100GB phone and comes with Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

Deals with a lower upfront cost include those from EE, which is charging £38.24 per month for the 25GB iPhone model with just £30 upfront. The deal comes on a 36 month Flex Pay contract.

The best iPhone 16 Plus deal can be found on iD Mobile and costs £45.99 per month with a £200 upfront fee. You also get free Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade and £50 back with a trade in.

The iPhone 16, iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max were revealed by Apple on Monday last week and pre orders opened on the following Friday. Prices at launch were confirmed at £799 for the iPhone 16, rising to £1,099 for the iPhone 16 Pro handsets only.

The new phones come with three new colours; ultramarine, teal and pink colours, alongside standard white and black, as well as upgraded battery life, new AI features and an improved camera.

Apple also revealed the new Apple Watch Series 10 and new Airpods 4 at the product launch. The watch is the latest in the smart watch range and includes the largest screen ever on an Apple Watch. It also includes new rose gold and silver colours.

Meanwhile the Airpods starting from £129 and new Airpods Max version priced at £549.