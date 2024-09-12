Sony

Everywhere you can pre order the PS5 Pro in the UK

The new PS5 Pro will be available to pre order from 26 September 2024 in the UK, Playstation has confirmed.

The PS5 Pro will be available to order on the official Playstation Direct site, as well as selected retailers. Currys is one of the first to confirm it will be stocking the new PS5 Pro here.

The console has been revealed and while it ls the same size as the standard PS5 it does include major upgrades inside to improve graphics and game speeds. It will be officially launched on 7 November 2024 but pre orders can be placed from 26 September.

Hideaki Nishino, CEO, Platform Business Group, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said: “On September 26, 2024, pre-orders will be available directly from PlayStation at direct.playstation.com and at participating retailers in territories where direct.playstation.com isn’t available. On October 10, 2024, pre-orders will be available at all other participating retailers.”

Prices in the UK will be £699.99 for the new PS5 Pro, Sony has confirmed. The price includes a 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller and a copy of Astro’s Playroom. All of the new PS5 Pro consoles will not include a CD drive but a separate Disc Drive can be purchased separately.

The new PS5 Pro is described by Sony as the most advanced pierce of hardware ever released by the company. It includes an upgraded GPU - which helps to improve graphics and enables smoother rendering of games for smoother display.

The new PS5 Pro also adds advanced ray tracing, which improves reflections and refraction of light in games. This helps to speed up how quickly the console can display graphics and improves the look and feel of games.

Sony says the new PS5 Pro is backwards compatible for more than 8,500 PS4 and PS5 games, while more modern games will be patched to become ‘Enhanced’ with better graphics. These include Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Demon’s Souls, Alan Wake 2, Hogwarts Legacy and The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

The PS5 Pro is expected to be the final console launch in the PS5 lineup before the arrival of the new PS6, which will still be some years away.