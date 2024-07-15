Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MSI’s Cyborg 15 inch portable PC is one of the headline discounts available on tech products this year. Customers have until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 17 July, to snatch the amazing saving - which sees the price slashed from £1,399 to £789.

Amazon is also discounting other laptops including HP’s Victus gaming laptop. Find seven other fantastic Prime Day savings here.

Dive into the world of games in cyberpunk style, flex your sci-fi fashion, and outplay your opponent with revolutionary hardware with the MSI laptop. Incorporating a futuristic mechanised exterior design, the Cyborg 15 A12V is built to be the most ground-breaking, avant-garde gaming laptop.

The translucent parts on the keyboard and chassis allows you to see through parts of the internals. With cybernetic-like trims and language from top to bottom, the Cyborg 15 A12V reimagines what the future entails.

The laptop is equipped with the 12th Gen. Intel Core i7-12650H processor, features with performance and efficiency cores, providing an unprecedented boost in multitasking and heavy games. It is powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40, bringing a quantum leap in performance with AI-powered DLSS 3 and enables lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing.

With a 1.98kg weight and 21.95mm thinness, Cyborg 15 A12V is perfect for on-the-go gaming. The integration of aluminium material on cover guarantees a smooth, high-quality feel on first contact and keeps it light.

The deal is only available on the MSI Cyborg laptop without expert installation. The added extra costs £65 per unit.

Shopper Michael said: “Amazing laptop, does all the things you want it to do. Runs every game on ultra settings without a problem. It's very fast and reliable.”

Another user raved about the laptop, writing: “Very good pc for good money, games and editing video, perfect.”

However one shopper did advise in a four star review: “Don't know if it is a fundamental flaw in the design or if it's just Windows 11 being Windows 11, but the laptop has a few strange quirks that make it a little annoying to use, sometimes when connecting power the screen will turn off but will turn itself back on eventually, and has locked up 2 times with full fan speed after connecting the charger, but these things aside, when it is working normally it is a great laptop, runs games great, runs photoshop and other productivity workloads great (used for university work and gaming). Can recommend if available on a discount like at the time of my purchase, can not recommend at full price due to aforementioned quirks.”

The special offer for the MSI Cyborg gaming laptop for £789 is available here until 11.59pm on 17 July. To see other gaming laptops discounted during Prime Day, you can head to the deals page here.