Amazon Gaming Week deals run until 28 August.

Includes limited and lighting deals as well as back to school offers.

High-end TVs and gaming laptops among best deals.

If you are looking to freshen up your gaming setup, Amazon is offering some incredible deals right now. The online retail giant is running a week long series of deals, including some limited offers you won’t want to miss.

Whether you are looking for a new gaming laptop, upgraded parts for your PC or brand new TV to make the most of your PS5 or Xbox, there is something for everyone. We have dived deep into the offers to pick out what we believed to be the most eye-catching.

But you may have to act quick because the deals may run out, or be snapped up by other shoppers. Don’t miss out on making your gaming dreams into a reality.

To help provide you with the most comprehensive recommendations possible, we have created our own product scoring system that combines user scores with professional reviews. By weighing factors including number of ratings, source of reviews and if it comes from an expert, we are able to create an extremely thorough score for each product - with the maximum possible score being 6.3.

OLED and 4K TVs

LG OLED55B46LA 55-Inch

LG OLED TV. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £1,189

Recommendation score: 5.04

Featuring LG’s OLED technology, it boasts richer and deeper colours - taking your gaming experience to the next level (pun not intended). The 4K screen has 100% colour accuracy and perfect contract.

It has an intelligent α8 processor with AI Super Upscaling. And you can enjoy all your streaming services with the smart webOS platform.

One Amazon shopper wrote: “I was amazed, I was replacing a Samsung Smart tv at the budget end of the market but this tv just has amazing picture and sound. Gaming mode is great (you will need a high quality cable to the gaming device though).”

You can purchase the LG OLED TV here with a 30% discount in Amazon’s gaming week deal. Our recommendation matrix gave a score of 5.04.

Samsung 85" Q70D QLED 4K

Samsung QLED 2024. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £1,954.14

Recommendation score: 4.54

Now this is a real showstopper and you’ll need to make sure you have the space for it as it stands at 85 inches. It comes with an intelligent AI processor that automatically optimises the picture and sound.

Experience ultra-smooth TV gaming with up to 4K 120Hz motion. And it has Samsung’s rival to the OLED screens in the form of QLED, promising impressive colour presentation and contrast.

The quantum HDR feature will “open up previously hidden depth and detail”. And its AI sound will adjust the sound for what you're watching, and where you're watching it.

One Amazon shopper called Oliver wrote: “So glad I decided to buy this TV, and for the price you cannot go wrong. I am a first time buyer of Samsung TV, and they have gone above and beyond my expectations.”

You can get the Samsung Q70D 85 inch TV with a huge saving of 28% in Amazon’s Gaming Week deals here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 4.54.

Gaming laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315-44P

Acer Aspire 3. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £449.99

Recommendation score: 5.16

The Aspire 3 lets you power through your daily tasks, such as working from home or remote learning, with the AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. The 15.6" Full HD IPS screen combines incredibly sharp detail, vivid lifelike colours and wide viewing angles for a brilliant visual experience.

With a huge 1TB SSD, you get plenty of room for all your apps, documents and media as well as lightning-fast performance. Turn your laptop into a desktop - display up to 4K on an external monitor, transfer data at lightning-fast speeds and even charge your laptop, all via a single cable.

Amazon shopper Dusty wrote: “Reasonably priced laptop which cleverly can be folded over to use as a tablet or simply as in our house, a netflix/disney plus/movie viewing device.Quick boot up, no lag, plays simple games and is perfectly fine for google classroom and other schoolwork.”

You can buy the Acer Aspire 3 with 31% off in Amazon’s Gaming Week deals here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 5.16.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 18

Acer Predator. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £1,649

Recommendation score: 5.5

The new Predator Helios Neo 18 lets you play the most demanding games at the highest settings thanks to the NVidia RTX 4070 GPU, which offers a quantum leap in both performance and efficiency. Intel's latest overclockable 14th gen i7-14700HX CPU offers incredible performance to give you an edge during competitive gaming.

The 18" 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) display features a stunning 165Hz refresh rate, for the most stunning gaming experience yet. Liquid Metal thermal grease, Vector Heatpipes and a custom-engineered AeroBlade 3D fan combine to keep this immensely powerful laptop running cool and quiet.

Amazon Gaming Week is in full swing. Photo: Marcos - stock.adobe.com | Marcos - stock.adobe.com

Killer DoubleShot Pro networking helps minimise lag, drop-outs and other common annoyances.

Amazon shopper Gabriel wrote in a review: “Expensive but it does what it is supposed to do! DMZ has 150 Fps on maximum details, and AC Valhalla has 140 Fps on maximum. The only reason for 4 stars is the sound!”

You can pick up the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 with a 12% discount in the Amazon Gaming Week deals here. Our recommendation matrix gave a score of 5.5.

Razer Blade 18 (2023)

Razor Blade 18 (2023). Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £1,649

Recommendation score: 5.52

Built with the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, they bring a quantum leap in performance with AI-powered DLSS 3 and enable lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing. Plus, the Max-Q suite of technologies optimises system performance, power, battery life, and acoustics for peak efficiency.

From full-blown AAA gaming to full-on content creation, run resource-intensive tasks flawlessly with the most powerful mobile processor leveraging desktop-grade silicon (Up to Intel Core i9-13980HX). To push performance even further the Boost Mode in Razer Synapse provides up to 120W TDP for maximum performance gains.

You can pick up the Razor Blade 18 (2023) with 18% off in the Amazon Gaming Week deals here. Our recommendation matrix gave a score of 5.52.

HP Omen 17" Gaming Laptop

HP Omen 17. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £1,049.99

Recommendation score: 5.5

With the new OMEN 17, HP didn't waste time loading it with features you'd never use. Instead, with an impressive 17" IPS display with 100% sRGB, new AI-enhanced AMD Ryzen 8000 CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 40 Series GPUs, as well as a 1-zone RGB numeric keyboard, it's everything you need for great gaming and nothing you don't.

The HyperX Cloud III is an evolution of the legendary Cloud II, which is known for its comfort, sound quality, and durability. With plush HyperX signature memory foam in the headband and ear cushions, it provides a comfortable fit perfect for long gaming sessions. It also features new, retuned 53mm drivers that are angled for an optimal listening experience.

With an impressive 17" IPS display with VRR and 100% sRGB, this is all the screen you'll need. The future of gaming is here with new AI-enhanced AMD Ryzen 8000 Series CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 40 Series GPUs.

You can pick up the HP Omen 17 with 16% off in the Amazon Gaming Week deal by clicking here. Our recommendation matrix gave a score of 5.5.

PC Gaming

Logitech MX Master 2S

Logitech MX Master S2. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £38.99

Recommendation score: 4.94

Logitech Flow allows you to seamlessly control up to three computers with one wireless mouse, and copy-paste text, images and files between them. This multi surface mouse uses Darkfield High Precision tracking to give you flawless control virtually anywhere – even on glass with up to 4,000 DPI.

An ergonomic wireless mouse with a hand-sculpted shape that supports your hand and wrist, plus fine-motion control and well-positioned buttons and wheels. Scroll through web pages faster and easier with the speed-adaptive scroll wheel and side-to-side scrolling with a stroke of your thumb.

One Amazon shopper wrote in a review: “My old mouse was battered and needed replacing, so wanted to buy a quality replacement - this (ex) flagship mouse more than fits the bill and was excellently priced when purchased.

“I have large hands and it felt ergonomic to me, fitting well with good button placement. My wife - with slightly smaller hands - was less impressed. Build quality is excellent, as is battery life. Supporting software is first rate, very stable and allows for considerable tweaking if that's your thing.”

You can pick up the Logitech MX Master 2S with 35% off in Amazon’s Gaming Week deals here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 4.94.

Cooler Master MWE 850

Cooler Master MWE Gold. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £75.99

Recommendation score: 3.94

The MWE Gold V2 comes with a higher temperature threshold of 50°C (the original was 45°C) making it a wise choice for overclocking or real-time in-game 3-D rendering on powerful GPU or dedicated graphics cards. Complete cable management enables sophisticated case build aesthetics and improves internal ventilation by eliminating unnecessary cabling that wastes space and restricts internal airflow (thereby gathering dust).

90% efficiency (under typical loading) makes 80 PLUS Gold ideal for PC gaming systems with high energy demands - saving on utility costs and improving overall performance by reducing heat accumulation due to inefficient energy conversion. The 120 mm hydro-dynamic bearing (HDB) fan employs temperature-responsive fan-speed control, thereby saving system power and reducing unnecessary noise during low-demand periods.

One Amazon shopper wrote in a review: “Doesn't have a million cables and you may well end up using all of them but if you don't have any SATA devices it saves you some cabling. I bought 2 of these last year for gaming computers for my niece and nephew and both are still going strong and their computers are on all day every day - beyond that i can't say much other than so far it's working well and is nice and quiet.”

You can pick up the Cooler Master MWE with a saving of 19% in Amazon’s Gaming Week deal here. Our recommendation matrix gave a score of 3.94.

NZXT H9 Elite

NZXT PC gaming tower. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £193.79

Recommendation score: 4.59

Seamless glass across the front and side panels gives your build the undivided attention it deserves. The glass top panel with a transparent radiator bracket further adds to the glass aesthetic.

Includes three dual-sided 120mm RGB fans with a RGB & Fan Controller for custom lighting and cooling. Cables, storage, and PSU are separate from other components to maintain a clean look and maximise airflow to the GPU.

Spacious interior with intuitive cable management, a dedicated SSD wall panel, and removable top and side mounting brackets. Supports radiators up to 360mm in the top, side, and bottom panels. Fits up to 10 x 120mm fans, or 6 x 140mm fans plus 1 x 120mm fan.

In a review on Amazon, one shopper wrote: “Beautiful case, very good build quality. Fantastic airflow (side fans were installed in exhaust position so check them as per your preference - installed my 3rd party ones as intake). Brilliant cable management and super easy to install everything.”

You can pick up the NZXT Mid-Tower with a saving of 25% off in the Amazon Gaming Week deals here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 4.59.

What do you think of the Amazon Gaming Week deals? Do they live up to the hype - you can also grab an amazing discount on a throwback Star Wars arcade machine here.