Supermarkets fireworks and bonfire party food for 2021

As bonfire night 2022 approaches, families will be looking forward to having their own bonfires and fireworks displays, and sharing food at a bonfire party.

There is a question, however, of where it is possible to buy fireworks from as not all supermarkets will be stocking them due to concerns about the welfare of animals, and also adults and children who do not like loud noises.

Sainsbury’s have said they will continue to ban the sale of fireworks, three years after the ban was first introduced in 2019. However, customers will still be able to buy other seasonal products such as food and drink for Bonfire Night events.

Asda have announced their fireworks selection will be available to buy in selected stores from Saturday 15 October until Thursday 10 November, subject to availability. Prices start at just £6. There’s also plenty of deals available on food for a fantastic firework night party including 2 for £5 on various sausages and other meats.

They have also issued 14 safety tips, which they have called the Firework Code, urging people to use them responsibly.

The code included advice such as ‘avoid setting fireworks off late at night, particularly if it is a school night’ along with ‘ensure your pets are safe’ and ‘be considerate and let your neighbours know you will be having a display’.

Where to buy fireworks from for Bonfire Night 2022.

Tesco have also confirmed they will sell fireworks this year, but they are also available to buy in store only. Their selection includes low noise fireworks to help make pets and those who don’t like loud noises feel more comfortable. Those with Clubcards will be pleased to know that there are plenty of deals to be had, including two for £20 on smaller items and two for £120 on large selection boxes. All Tesco fireworks are available to buy in store from Friday 21 October.

Aldi is a popular budget supermarket and shoppers have come to expect goods at lower prices, and their fireworks range is no exception. Prices for fireworks start at £5.99, and you can also get a selection of groceries for your bonfire party at budget-friendly prices too. All Aldi fireworks are available to buy in-store from Thursday 20 October, but there is a list of the fireworks available on their website so you can make your choices before heading out to your local shop to buy. Their range includes low noise fireworks.

Morrisons will also sell fireworks this year, although again this will only be available to buy in-store. You can check out a brochure which shows the fireworks which will be available to buy on their website, so you can be sure your day and night will sparkle.

If you are having your own Bonfire Night party at home you’re going to want some delicious food to serve your guests.

Below is our pick or some of the best savoury and sweet treats which are sure to delight your guests.

