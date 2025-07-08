Shark Stratos cordless vacuum drops to record-low £229.99 in Prime Day sale
Shark vacuums are known for their market-leading performance, and incredible innovations. When it comes to lifting pet hair, it really doesn't get any better, and if you want something easy to use, reliable, well made, and cutting edge, it's the go-to brand.
They are, however, a tad expensive. Which is why whenever a good deal lands, we're always ready to shout about it. And it's Prime Day this week, until the end of Friday.
Among the many deals on Shark vacuums, this incredible saving on a top-spec Stratos cordless stick vacuum has really leapt out.
If you're quick, and buy one before the end of Friday, you'll get the £400 IZ402UKTSB for a record-low price of £229.99 - that's a saving of 42%.
The Stratos series is Shark's cleverest cordless tech, hence the eye-watering price, and it blends performance with convenience perfectly.
Cordless vacuums have become a really viable alternative to the standard corded upright machines in the last few years, because they now have power to match, and battery capacity that makes it possible to clean a whole house at least once between charges.
This high-end Stratos also has the anti hair-wrap technology, along with the CleanSense system which ramps up the power when it's needed.
It's such a bargain at £229.99, and a great way to induct yourself into the Shark ecosystem.
If you can catch the deal that is. You have until the end of Friday...
