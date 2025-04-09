Natalie Cassidy hosts new Channel 4 show Britain's Best Buys: What's the Big Deal? | Channel 4/TV Zone

Natalie Cassidy hosts new Channel 4 show Britain's Best Buys: What's the Big Deal?

The actress is best known for playing Sonia Jackson in EastEnders. After leaving the soap after 30 years Natalie Cassidy is hosting a new Channel 4 series Britain's Best Buys: What's the Big Deal?

Natalie Cassidy explores and reviews some of the UK's most sought-after products, determining if they truly live up to their reputation. The TV star along with a team of testers puts trending products to the test. Popular items include ice baths, packing cubes, LED face masks and edible mushroom products.

Lions Mane mushroom products have risen in popularity over the past year. It’s believed that the mushroom ingredient will help support brain health by stimulating nerve growth factor production, which can improve cognitive function, memory, and focus, and potentially protect against cognitive decline.

DIRTEA gummies £34 which were featured in the TV episode helps focus, memory, and reduces mental fatigue. The brand has a whole range of products including DIRTEA Mushroom Coffee £38 and DIRTEA Focus Powder £38 . The brand has received rave reviews from customers who have already tried the products.

DIRTEA maintains that well-being begins with harnessing the power of nature's superfoods. Used for centuries to promote energy, focus, and resilience, functional mushrooms work with the body to encourage long-term health.

The coffee was was also featured in the show is available to buy from Amazon. The team of testers weren't huge fans of this coffee with one of them explaining that they didn’t like to “chew their coffee”.

