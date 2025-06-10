I’ll be wearing this M&S dress to keep cool all summer long - here are my 3 different ways to style it
Say hello to summer in this stunning dress from M&S. The Chiffon Printed Scoop Neck Maxi Waisted Dress £99 is the only dress you will see me wearing all summer long. It's the perfect easy-breezy throw on dress that will keep you cool and make you look stylish.
This spot print, pleated maxi waisted dress from M&S offers versatile styling options for summer. Cut in a comfortable regular fit, the chiffon design features a scoop neck and a flattering drop waist. An elegant effect is created by the pleated maxi skirt and spot print. The dress is finished with a concealed side zip.
How I’m styling the M&S dress
- The M&S maxi waisted dress is perfect for summer weddings. For a stylish and cool look, wear it alone with strappy heels, gold jewellery, and clutch bag.
- Wear it with a denim jacket and flip-flops for a casual day look. Perfect for running errands or popping out for coffee.
- On the day that it rains - because lets be honest the heatwave wont last forever. I’l be wearing it with a biker jacket, ankle boots and a fedora hat.
