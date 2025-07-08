The latest Kindle Paperwhite is thinner, faster and built for distraction-free summer reading | Amazon

At £134.99 for Prime Day, the Kindle Paperwhite 16GB was too good to pass up — and the upgrade has transformed my summer reading plans.

I’ve been waiting for an excuse to upgrade my ageing Kindle — and this Prime Day deal on the newest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) has me ready to pounce. At £134.99 (down from £169.99), the price is spot on for summer, and everything about it feels like it was made for the kind of reading I plan to do on my upcoming holiday.

I made a quiet resolution in January to read more this year — and, to my surprise, I’ve kept at it. But my trusty old Kindle (at least six years old, maybe more) has started to show its age: page turns feel sluggish, the screen’s not as crisp as I’d like, and the battery barely makes it through a long weekend, let alone two solid weeks.

This new Paperwhite seems to answer all of that and then some. Amazon calls it their fastest Kindle ever, with a next-gen 7-inch glare-free screen, 25% faster page turns, and weeks — not days — of battery life on a single USB-C charge. That’s exactly what I want: to load it up with a hundred books, pop it in my hand luggage, and forget about charging it while I get lost in story after story.

It’s also waterproof, ultra-thin, and completely free of the social media distractions you get from tablets and phones. Add to that a warm light option for night reading and a massive Kindle Store library (plus Kindle Unlimited if you like), and it feels like a solid investment in my reading habit.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) – Without Ads – Black

For anyone who’s made — or wants to make — reading a bigger part of their life this summer, this is a deal worth grabbing while it lasts.

