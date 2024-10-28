Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station: Big savings on Amazon right now

The Jackery Explorer 500 can charge all kinds of gadgets simultaneously | Jackery

One of Jackery’s best portable power stations is nearly half price thanks to a limited-time deal on Amazon

Portable power stations are among the most versatile tech items you can buy. If you go out camping, they can be used to power lights, fridges, and to keep your smartphones topped up.

If you're working outside and there isn't a plug nearby, you could power a drill off one, or perhaps a circular saw.

They're handy for all sorts of things, because they're essentially little more than an inverter and a battery in a neat, little box.

One of the most popular brands in this sector is Jackery, and their instantly-recognisable power stations are easy to carry, lightweight, robust, and reliable.

The Jackery Explorer 500 | Amazon

The Explorer 500 sits in the middle Jackery’s range, and it packs a meaty 518Wh battery and an inverter capable of peaking at 1,000w.

These devices are usually priced at just over £500, but we've spotted a deal on Amazon that brings the price down to £300.

That's £300 for a gadget that could power all your small tech items, charge a smartphone dozens of times over, keep a 12v fridge running for a few days, or even serve as an emergency backup in the event of a power cut.

Solar charging is an effective way to keep the device topped up while outdoors | Jackery

They've proven incredibly popular for people who own campervans and motorhomes, because they can be recharged off solar, or through a vehicle's 12v battery supply. Charge it off the mains, and it can be topped up in just a few hours.

The on-board display gives you a clear indication of how much power you've got left in percentage terms and in time remaining, and it'll also keep an eye on your inputs. It even has a built-in light.

If you've never invested in one of these incredibly useful units before, this might be the best chance. While there are larger units available that will handle bigger loads, the 500w Pure Sine Wave inverter will handle most small appliances, and there are three USB sockets and a cigarette lighter adapter for the rest.

A deal like this, nearly half the original price, for a product from such a prominent brand, doesn't come along all that often. Grab one while you can.

Just bear in mind the deal is only open to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member, you can take up Amazon’s offer of a 30-day free trial by clicking here.