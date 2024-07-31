Air source heat pumps are a big investment - but they could save you a lot of money in the long run | Aira

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield drills into the numbers to compare an air source heating system with gas boilers

Energy bills are something of a moot point at the moment. The cost of keeping our homes warm has been rising sharply, and finding ways to cut such a huge bill has become a big priority.

Conventional boilers work by burning oil or gas and, not only is this an expensive resource at the moment, we all know it's not great for the environment.

Air source and ground source heat pumps don't actually burn anything, instead they extract heat from the environment and transfers it into your home. This means the carbon footprint of your heating system will be significantly lower, and can potentially be reduced to zero if you use renewable energy.

But does high-tech heating come at a premium price? Not necessarily. According to one of the leading suppliers, Aira, the cost of installing a system starts at £5,490 - that includes a government grant that covers £7,500 of the cost, and there's no VAT to pay at the moment.

In real terms, that's around twice the price of a gas boiler installation, but the cost of running an air source heating system is substantially lower than a gas boiler, especially if you can sign up to a clean energy tariff. Aira estimates the average home could save £500 per year on energy bills. Obviously, if you have enough solar panels, that saving could be significantly higher.

Another factor is the lifespan of the system. Air source heat pumps tend to last longer, and Aira offers a 15-year warranty, which you're unlikely to find on a gas boiler. In fact, air source pumps are likely to still be in good order after 20 years.

Annual servicing is likely to cost a little more for an air source system though, according to Checkatrade. There are other factors to consider too. Firstly and, perhaps most importantly, how well insulated is your house? If you live in a draughty old cottage, an air source heat pump might not be ideal.

Newer properties, or properties with modern insulation, will be more suitable for an air source system. If you're in any doubt, invite a specialist to give you a property assessment. This is something firms like Aira will do for free.

The specialist will let you know whether any other costs might be incurred in the installation. Some customers might need new radiators, for example, or a new water tank. And obviously any upgrades to your insulation that are needed must be factored in

Aira's experts say summer is the best time of year to take the plunge and invest in a new heating system. Not only will you be able to secure the government grant, but you can beat the rush for heating engineers that is likely to develop in the autumn.